Only Presidential Election Will Be Held on Sept 28: IEC

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced on Wednesday that it will hold only the presidential elections on September 28.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, the IEC Chairperson Hawa Alam Nooristani said that the decision was made due to the lack of budget.

She added that the date of the provincial council and Ghazni parliamentary elections will be announced later.

Earlier, IEC dropped district council elections from the timetable.

Recently, the United Nation in Afghanistan and a top U.S. diplomat recommended IEC to delay the provincial council and Ghazni parliamentary elections, adding that there is a need for realism in the Afghan election process.

However, IEC rejected the proposals and said that holding all the three elections at the same time is their redline.