Only one transit cargo arrived through Lapis Lazuli Route

It has been a year since the Lapis Lazuli Route has been inaugurated, but only one transit cargo has arrived from Afghanistan to Turkey.

The private sector wants the government to provide facilities along the route.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industries promises to help solve problems related to the Lapis Lazuli Route.

The Lapis Lazuli route has been inaugurated last year in December in Herat. This route connects Afghanistan to turkey through Turkmenistan and then to Europe.

The businessmen say that since the inauguration, only one transit cargo has been sent to Turkey. They want the government to provide further facilities along the route.