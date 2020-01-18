Breaking News

Only one transit cargo arrived through Lapis Lazuli Route

Ariana News Leave a comment 1 Views

(Last Updated On: January 18, 2020)

It has been a year since the Lapis Lazuli Route has been inaugurated, but only one transit cargo has arrived from Afghanistan to Turkey.

The private sector wants the government to provide facilities along the route.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industries promises to help solve problems related to the Lapis Lazuli Route.

The Lapis Lazuli route has been inaugurated last year in December in Herat. This route connects Afghanistan to turkey through Turkmenistan and then to Europe.

The businessmen say that since the inauguration, only one transit cargo has been sent to Turkey. They want the government to provide further facilities along the route.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Forty year old man arrested on charges of forced marriage to 8 year old girl – Baghlan

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2020)A man, aged 40 has been arrested on charges of …

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News