Only 45% of Democrats want Biden as their 2024 nominee

(Last Updated On: February 14, 2022)

A new national poll suggests that less than half of Democrats want President Joe Biden as their party’s presidential nominee in 2024 while a CNN survey released on Sunday also indicates that Republicans are split on whether former President Donald Trump should be their nominee for the White House race.

According to the poll, 45% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents think Biden should be their 2024 presidential nominee, with 51% saying they’d rather have a different candidate.

Fifty-percent of Republican voters and GOP-leaning independents said they think Trump should be their presidential nominee in 2024, with 49% saying the party should pick someone else, Fox News reported.

Asked last March at the first formal news conference of his presidency about his 2024 plans, Biden said, “My answer is yes. I plan on running for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

He said in an interview with ABC News in December that “if I’m in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then in fact, I would run again.”

Since leaving the White House nearly 13 months ago, Trump has repeatedly hinted at making another White House run.

In a Fox News interview in November, Trump said that he’d “probably” announce his 2024 plans after the 2022 midterm elections, and once again said “a lot of people will be happy” with his decision.

In a separate question in the survey, 58% of respondents said they’re looking forward to the 2024 presidential election, with 41% saying they’re dreading it.