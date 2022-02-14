World
Only 45% of Democrats want Biden as their 2024 nominee
A new national poll suggests that less than half of Democrats want President Joe Biden as their party’s presidential nominee in 2024 while a CNN survey released on Sunday also indicates that Republicans are split on whether former President Donald Trump should be their nominee for the White House race.
According to the poll, 45% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents think Biden should be their 2024 presidential nominee, with 51% saying they’d rather have a different candidate.
Fifty-percent of Republican voters and GOP-leaning independents said they think Trump should be their presidential nominee in 2024, with 49% saying the party should pick someone else, Fox News reported.
Asked last March at the first formal news conference of his presidency about his 2024 plans, Biden said, “My answer is yes. I plan on running for reelection. That’s my expectation.”
He said in an interview with ABC News in December that “if I’m in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then in fact, I would run again.”
Since leaving the White House nearly 13 months ago, Trump has repeatedly hinted at making another White House run.
In a Fox News interview in November, Trump said that he’d “probably” announce his 2024 plans after the 2022 midterm elections, and once again said “a lot of people will be happy” with his decision.
In a separate question in the survey, 58% of respondents said they’re looking forward to the 2024 presidential election, with 41% saying they’re dreading it.
World
Russian submarine passes Istanbul to Black Sea amid Ukraine standoff
A Russian Kilo class submarine Rosotv-on-Don passed through Turkey’s Bosphorus strait on Sunday and sailed to the Black Sea against the backdrop of a standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.
Previously six Russian naval landing ships had sailed to Black Sea through Bosphorus Strait during the past week, Reuters reported.
More than 30 ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimea peninsula as part of wider navy drills, RIA news agency reported citing the fleet, as Western nations warned that a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.
Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets this month and next, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during the standoff with the West.
World
US and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade
The United States and its allies urged their citizens on Saturday to leave Ukraine right away to avoid a Russian invasion, including a possible air assault, that Washington said on Friday could occur anytime.
Moscow accused Western nations of spreading lies to distract from their own aggressive acts, Reuters reported.
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border but denies it plans to invade.
US officials, while pressing for diplomacy, said Russia could invade before the conclusion of the Winter Olympics on February 20 and may seek to seize the capital Kyiv and other cities.
Australia and New Zealand became the latest countries to urge their citizens to leave as soon as possible, joining Britain, Japan, Latvia, Norway and the Netherlands. Israel said it was evacuating relatives of embassy staff, Reuters reported.
Russia said it has “optimised” its diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine, fearing “provocations” by Kyiv or another party, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Maria Zakharova did not say whether that meant a reduction in staff numbers but said the embassy and consulates in Ukraine continued to perform their key functions.
World
Iran marks 43rd anniversary of Islamic Revolution
Iranians gathered in the streets on Friday to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In the capital Tehran, tens of thousands of motorists, adorned with banners supporting the establishment of the Islamic Republic, made their way through the streets to the Azadi (Liberty) Square, Reuters reported.
The participants condemned the West especially the USA for exerting pressure on the country’s defense program.
“The U.S. is following a wrong policy toward Iran and their attempt will not succeed. The Iranian people will always remain steadfast,” said Mehdi, a resident.
Speaking of the ongoing Iran nuclear deal talks, he said, “I would like to say it would be a good thing if the United States could lift sanctions on Iran, but if it wanted to add more preconditions with Iran, Iran would not accept them.”
Under the nuclear agreement reached in June 2015, Iran accepted some restrictions on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the Western sanctions. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal unilaterally in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Iran, which retaliated by dropping some of its commitments.
Since April 2021, several rounds of talks have been held in Austria’s capital Vienna between Iran and the other parties to the deal, with the United States indirectly involved, in a bid to restore the landmark nuclear deal.
In a televised speech at the anniversary celebration on that day, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the country seeks freedom, fairness, independence and national dignity while opposing hegemony and oppression. He stressed that Iran would not oppress others, but would resolutely defend its interests.
The 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran toppled the U.S.-backed Shah regime, and brought the country under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
