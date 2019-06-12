One Pakistani Terrorist Killed, Two Others Arrested: NDS

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2019)

Special forces of the Afghan intelligence agency have killed one Pakistani terrorist and arrested two others during a gunfight in Karokh district of Herat province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the NDS, a rocket launcher and three AK-47s of the terrorists were also seized during the clashes.

The Pakistani citizens were identified as Mohammad Hakim also known as Bilal, Rafiullah, and Rauzuddin who are residents of Punjab province of Pakistan.

The individuals were members of the Taliban insurgent group and they were operating under the direction of Mullah Wakil Osmani, a Taliban commander operating in Karokh district of Herat and bordering regions between Herat and Badghis provinces.

The Pakistani nationals were involved in destructive and terror activities, the statement added.

The statement further said that one of the detainees has been severally injured during the clashes and was under treatment at a military clinic.

NDS also released a video confession of one of the detained terrorists who is briefing the intelligence operatives regarding his recruitment to the Taliban ranks and his travel to Afghanistan.