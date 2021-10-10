Latest News
One million malnourished Afghan children could face death: UNICEF
UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi wrapped up a trip to Afghanistan this week and warned that unless immediate assistance is provided at least one million Afghan children face severe malnutrition and even death.
During a visit to Kabul’s Indira Gandhi Children’s hospital, Abdi met with dozens of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, a life-threatening illness.
Accompanying Abdi was UNICEF Regional Director George Laryea-Adjei and UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Hervé Ludovic de Lys.
According to a statement issued by UNICEF, “without immediate action, an estimated one million children in Afghanistan are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition in 2021 and could die.
“Severe outbreaks of measles and acute watery diarrhoea have further exacerbated the situation, putting more children at risk.”
Abdi also met with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials and highlighted children’s need to access basic health care, immunization, nutrition, water and sanitation, and child protection services.
He called for polio, measles and COVID immunization campaigns to resume immediately to help protect children and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases.
Abdi also stressed the critical importance of ensuring all boys and girls are allowed to continue their education at all levels and participate meaningfully in building the future of their country.
“UNICEF will continue to press for the rights of every girl, boy and woman in Afghanistan. Our objective is to see an Afghanistan where every girl and every boy are in school, have quality health care, and are protected from all forms of violence,” Abdi said.
IEA, US discuss new chapter in their relations
Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, said Sunday that American and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegations discussed the new chapter in US-IEA relations in Doha.
Delegates met Saturday and Sunday in the Qatar capital in the first high-level talks since the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
According to Muttaqi, the main issues discussed was that of humanitarian aid and the implementation of the Doha deal.
The IEA “delegation called on the US to allow the Islamic Emirate to have access to Afghanistan’s frozen assets in the US,” said Muttaqi.
He also said that talks with the US will provide a better opportunity for the IEA to have good relations with the world.
“US is important for us… US should change their strategy regarding Afghanistan and come to politics. They (US) should engage with IEA. We are ready to engage with the US and have better relations with the US,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information.
Sources meanwhile said that the US and IEA delegations discussed the Doha deal and the recognition of IEA by the world.
“Taliban (IEA) should encourage US to open their embassy in Kabul and release Afghanistan’s assets,” said Faiz Muhammad Zaland, a lecturer at Kabul University.
The IEA delegation also met with Qatari officials and discussed economic relations.
Hajj ceremony restricted to fully vaccinated pilgrims
Individuals who have received two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine will be able to perform Umrah and visit the two holy mosques as of October 10, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said.
The new rule will take effect from 6 am on October 10, according to local media reports.
Meanwhile, those exempted from receiving the vaccine according to the Tawakkalna application will not be affected by the directive, Gulf Business reported.
The health status on the Tawakkalna app will be shown immune only for those who received either two doses of Pfizer-BionTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Those who have been issued permits and are yet to receive their second dose, have been requested to do so 48 hours before the date of the permit to avoid cancellation.
The kingdom’s health ministry had previously said that those who had received two doses of the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccine would be accepted in Saudi Arabia, provided that they had received a booster shot of a vaccine approved by the kingdom.
On October 9, the kingdom’s health ministry announced 35 new Covid-19 infections and 51 recoveries, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 536,585.
Four deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 8,743.
India ‘watching carefully’ how situation in Afghanistan unfolds
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday India needs to be prepared to deal with any contingency that may arise out of a more volatile Afghanistan but that India is watching “carefully how the situation on the ground unfolds”.
In an interactive session at the India Today Conclave, Shringla also said India is willing to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.
“As far as humanitarian assistance is concerned, we, like many other members of the international community, have said that we separate what is in the welfare of the people of Afghanistan from the actions of the present dispensation in power,” he said.
“But there are (security) concerns out there and we have to be able to use our instruments of diplomacy or every instrument available to us to ensure that we are insulated from the impact of such outcomes that could be detrimental to our interests,” he added.
To a question on India”s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Shringla referred to Indian envoy to Qatar Deepak Mittal’s meeting with IEA leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha in late August.
“We have got some reassurances and some sense of how they would like to see our involvement. I think they were quite positive in terms of our continued engagement on the development front and in retaining our diplomatic presence but what is important also is that we need to watch carefully how the situation on the ground unfolds,” he said.
