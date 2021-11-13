One killed, two wounded in vehicle explosion in Kabul

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2021)

One person was killed and two wounded in an explosion in Kabul city on Saturday evening.

The explosion took place in the Golay-e-Mahtab Qala area in PD13 of Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a tweet that the explosion was apparently caused by a fire inside a vehicle.

He said that one person was killed and two others wounded in the blast.

Citing an IEA official and local residents, Reuters reported that a magnetic bomb attached to a minivan exploded in the area.

At least six people had been killed and at least seven wounded in the blast, Reuters reported citing the an IEA official.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the explosion. The area is heavily populated by Hazaras who have been the target in a series of attacks by the ISIS-K (Daesh) group.