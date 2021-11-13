Connect with us

One killed, two wounded in vehicle explosion in Kabul

Published

5 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: November 13, 2021)

One person was killed and two wounded in an explosion in Kabul city on Saturday evening.

The explosion took place in the Golay-e-Mahtab Qala area in PD13 of Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a tweet that the explosion was apparently caused by a fire inside a vehicle.

He said that one person was killed and two others wounded in the blast.

Citing an IEA official and local residents, Reuters reported that a magnetic bomb attached to a minivan exploded in the area.

At least six people had been killed and at least seven wounded in the blast, Reuters reported citing the an IEA official.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the explosion. The area is heavily populated by Hazaras who have been the target in a series of attacks by the ISIS-K (Daesh) group.

Bayat Foundation delivers aid to Khost residents

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2021)

The Bayat Foundation has provided desperate families in Khost province with food parcels.

The charity organization’s officials say that the packages include rice, flour, and cooking oil.

Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Chairman of the Bayat Foundation, said: “In its continued winter assistance, the Bayat Foundation has previously provided aid to people in Herat, Kandahar, and Mazar (Balkh) provinces.”

“Fortunately, now we came here to Khost province to provide assistance to a number of deserving and displaced people that were identified by the Bayat Foundation team,” Haji Mohammad Ismail added.

He said that the Foundation will distribute additional assistance to other provinces as well.

The recipients of the aid expressed their gratitude and thanked the foundation for providing them with food supplies.

Sediq-ul-Rahman, one recipient, stated: “We thank the Bayat Foundation that helped us. I ask [the organization] to help more needy families.”

* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org

Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.

 

Girls increasingly at risk of child marriage in Afghanistan

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

UNICEF
(Last Updated On: November 13, 2021)

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said this week she is “deeply concerned by reports that child marriage in Afghanistan is on the rise”.

In a statement issued Saturday, Fore said: “We have received credible reports of families offering daughters as young as 20 days old up for future marriage in return for a dowry.

“Even before the latest political instability, UNICEF’s partners registered 183 child marriages and 10 cases of selling of children over 2018 and 2019 in Herat and Baghdis provinces alone. The children were between 6 months and 17 years of age,” she said.

UNICEF estimates that 28 percent of Afghan women aged 15 to 49 years were married before the age of 18.

Fore attributed the rise in child marriages to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing food crisis. She said the onset of winter has also further exacerbated the situation for families.

In 2020, almost half of Afghanistan’s population was so poor that they lacked necessities such as basic nutrition or clean water.

“The extremely dire economic situation in Afghanistan is pushing more families deeper into poverty and forcing them to make desperate choices, such as putting children to work and marrying girls off at a young age.”

She said UNICEF is working with partners to raise awareness around the risks for girls if they are married early.

“We have started a cash assistance program to help offset the risk of hunger, child labour and child marriage among the most vulnerable families. We plan to scale up this and other social services programs in the months to come.

“UNICEF will also work with religious leaders to ensure that they are not involved in the “Nekah” (the marriage contract) for young girls,” she said.

In light of this, UNICEF called on all central, provincial and local authorities to take concrete measures to support and safeguard the most vulnerable families and girls. “We urge the de facto authorities to prioritize the reopening of schools for all secondary school girls and allow all-female teachers to resume their jobs without any further delays.

“The future of an entire generation is at stake,” Fore said.

Bodies of two women found in Paktia province

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2021)

Two women have been killed by unknown armed men in Paktia province, local officials said Saturday.

According to the officials, security forces found the bodies of two women in the Qale Abdullah area in PD1 of the provincial capital Gardez city.

The victims, thought to be residents of Kabul’s Shakar Dara district, are yet to be identified.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said an investigation is being carried out.

The motive for the killings is not known.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the assassination.

