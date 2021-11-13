Latest News
One killed, two wounded in vehicle explosion in Kabul
One person was killed and two wounded in an explosion in Kabul city on Saturday evening.
The explosion took place in the Golay-e-Mahtab Qala area in PD13 of Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a tweet that the explosion was apparently caused by a fire inside a vehicle.
He said that one person was killed and two others wounded in the blast.
Citing an IEA official and local residents, Reuters reported that a magnetic bomb attached to a minivan exploded in the area.
At least six people had been killed and at least seven wounded in the blast, Reuters reported citing the an IEA official.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the explosion. The area is heavily populated by Hazaras who have been the target in a series of attacks by the ISIS-K (Daesh) group.
Bayat Foundation delivers aid to Khost residents
The Bayat Foundation has provided desperate families in Khost province with food parcels.
The charity organization’s officials say that the packages include rice, flour, and cooking oil.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Chairman of the Bayat Foundation, said: “In its continued winter assistance, the Bayat Foundation has previously provided aid to people in Herat, Kandahar, and Mazar (Balkh) provinces.”
“Fortunately, now we came here to Khost province to provide assistance to a number of deserving and displaced people that were identified by the Bayat Foundation team,” Haji Mohammad Ismail added.
He said that the Foundation will distribute additional assistance to other provinces as well.
The recipients of the aid expressed their gratitude and thanked the foundation for providing them with food supplies.
Sediq-ul-Rahman, one recipient, stated: “We thank the Bayat Foundation that helped us. I ask [the organization] to help more needy families.”
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Girls increasingly at risk of child marriage in Afghanistan
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Two women have been killed by unknown armed men in Paktia province, local officials said Saturday.
According to the officials, security forces found the bodies of two women in the Qale Abdullah area in PD1 of the provincial capital Gardez city.
The victims, thought to be residents of Kabul’s Shakar Dara district, are yet to be identified.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said an investigation is being carried out.
The motive for the killings is not known.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the assassination.
