One Killed, Six Injured in Herat Bomb Blast

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2018 9:17 am)

One person was killed and six others were injured in a magnetic bomb blast in western Herat City on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The spokesman of Herat Police, Abdul Ahad Wali Zada stated that a magnetic bomb was attached to a Corolla car and went off in front of the door of an official from 207th Zafar Corps.

Wali Zada added one person named Khan Muhammad son of Haji Shir Muhammad the resident of Kahsan district who was the driver of the car killed and six other injured in the incident.

Police investigations indicate the reason behind the incident was personal disputes.