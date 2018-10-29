One Killed, Six Injured as Police Kill Suicide Bomber in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2018)

At least one policeman was killed and six others including four civilians were injured in a suicide bombing near the Independent Election Commission (IEC) main office in Kabul, police said.

The blast occurred at around 8 am in police district 9 of Kabul City.

Najib Danish, Spokesman of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that a suicide bomber attempted to target an IEC staff vehicle in Kabul but he was identified and shot dead by police before reaching to his target.

According to officials, a policeman was killed and two other policemen along with three IEC staff members and a resident of the area were wounded as a result the explosives detonated with the attacker.

Police said the victims were taken to a hospital and they were in a stable condition.

The Islamic State (IS) militant group known as Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack.