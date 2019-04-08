One Killed, Seven Wounded in Nangarhar Blast

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2019)

A police officer was killed and seven others were injured in a roadside bomb explosion on Monday morning in PD3 area of Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province, a local official said.

Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that, a roadside bomb hit a vehicle of a security official, in which seven people including a police officer and six civilians were wounded.

No group or individual has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

It comes as on Sunday an IED blast occurred at PD1 area of Jalalabad, where at least three people were injured.

Nangarhar in among the insecure provinces in eastern Afghanistan, where the Taliban and Daesh militant groups operate in a number of its districts.