One killed and another wounded in IED blast in Kabul

At least one civilian was killed and another was wounded when an IED was detonated against a Toyota Corolla vehicle on Monday evening, police confirmed.

Kabul police said that the incident occurred in the Char Qala-e-Chardehi road in Kabul’s PD6.

The victims have not yet been identified.

So far no group has claimed responsibility.

This comes after Kabul was rattled by two explosions jb on Monday morning, amid a surge in targeted killings and attempted assassinations that have prompted a strong outcry among the international community.

The first explosion on Monday happened at around 8:37 am when an IED was detonated against a vehicle in the Sarak-e-Shura area in PD3 of Kabul city.

Police said the vehicle targeted belonged to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, but that there were no casualties.