One Killed, 17 Wounded in Kabul Blasts

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2019)

Three explosions happened in PD5 of capital Kabul city on Sunday morning, killing one and wounding 17 others, Interior Ministry (MoI) said in a statement.

According to the statement, first blast (a magnetic IED) targeted a bus carrying university students at around 7:50 on Sunday morning, in which one local resident was killed and 9 students were wounded.

Meanwhile, two more explosions occurred 20 minutes later at the area when the people were gathered to transfer the injuries to the hospitals, in which at least eight people including five Afghan security forces and three civilians were injured, the statement added.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Last week, a magnetic IED blast targeted a bus carrying the employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs in PD2 of Kabul’s city in which at ten people were wounded.