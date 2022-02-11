One killed, 14 injured in Badghis mosque blast

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2022)

One person was killed and 14 others, including children, were injured in an explosion at the Qala-e-Naw capital of the Afghan province of Badghis.

Local officials said that the blast occurred this afternoon at the gate of grand mosque in Qala-e-Naw, as worshipers were leaving the mosque.

Badghis health department Chief Asif Qanat said one person was killed and 14 others, including three children, were injured in the blast.

Mohammad Sarwari, director of Information and Culture in the province said that according to preliminary information, the incident was caused by throwing a hand grenade among worshipers.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

In the meantime, 10 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.