One killed, 14 injured in Badghis mosque blast
One person was killed and 14 others, including children, were injured in an explosion at the Qala-e-Naw capital of the Afghan province of Badghis.
Local officials said that the blast occurred this afternoon at the gate of grand mosque in Qala-e-Naw, as worshipers were leaving the mosque.
Badghis health department Chief Asif Qanat said one person was killed and 14 others, including three children, were injured in the blast.
Mohammad Sarwari, director of Information and Culture in the province said that according to preliminary information, the incident was caused by throwing a hand grenade among worshipers.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.
In the meantime, 10 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Latest News
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
Acting Education Minister Mawlavi Noorullah Munir this week visited southern Helmand province ahead of the new school year in tropical provinces and said the Ministry would provide educational opportunities to all Afghan children especially in remote areas of the country.
He also called on school teachers to ensure they carry out both their “religious and national obligations and train Afghan children well”.
“These children are sons/daughters of people, the nation, and homeland. Their parents sent them to us to train them. They hope we could teach them the best. They (the parents) have no money but provide their children with pens, bags, and notebooks,” Munir said.
He added: “Their parents hope their children one day become a religious scholar and a person who will serve their people and their homeland.”
The head of Helmand Education Directorate Mawlavi Mohammad Ewaz Ansari, meanwhile, called on teachers to support Afghanistan’s educational system.
“We urge you to work with us honestly, justly, and sincerely. Because we are weak and we need your help, may Allah bless you,” Ansari said.
Latest News
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
At least 50 Daesh (ISIS-K) militants have surrendered to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, local officials said on Sunday.
According to the IEA, the militants surrendered following mediation efforts by tribal elders.
Dr. Bashir, head of Nangarhar Intelligence Directorate, said that based on an amnesty decree, Daesh militants surrendered to the IEA and that the process is “ongoing”.
“Fifty of them are Daesh, who came from eight districts and surrendered to Islamic Emirate,” said Bashir.
The militants have also expressed remorse and said they regret having joined the group.
“They (Daesh) are very cruel people. I regret what I did. I came here by myself, on my own will, and surrendered to the Islamic Emirate. We did not come here by force,” said Inamullah, one former Daesh militant.
“We are thankful to the Taliban (IEA), they are our compatriots, and forgive us. We regret our past activities. We will not repeat our [past] activities in future,” said Pasarly, another former Daesh fighter.
Nangarhar’s tribal elders have however warned the newly surrendered militants that they will face harsh consequences if they rejoin Daesh.
“We have brought them here; they vowed that they will not rejoin Daesh; and they regret their past actions,” said Ghulam Ali Malik, a tribal elder.
“The tribal elders said if the former militants rejoin Daesh, they will burn down their homes and will expel them from Afghanistan,” said Malik Zainuddin, another tribal elder.
This comes after over 500 Daesh members surrendered to the IEA in Nangarhar following the takeover of power in mid-August.
Latest News
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Bayat Foundation distributed food parcels in Samangan province this week, bringing some relief to hundreds of at-risk families.
The food parcels included flour, rice and oil and were distributed to families identified by the foundation to be in critical need of food.
According to Bayat Foundation officials, the main aim of the program is to help Afghans in desperate need of food.
“Today we distributed food to families in Aybak city, in Samangan province. This aid included flour, rice and oil,” said Saqib, a representative of Bayat Foundation in the northern zone of the country.
Recipients of the aid welcomed the initiative and called for other organizations to also help people who are facing extreme hunger.
“We are living in poverty now. We don’t have anything to eat, and are not earning money,” said Farahidin, a resident of Samangan.
“Our economy is very bad, my husband is jobless. We are grateful for the aid from Bayat Foundation,” said Jamila, another resident of Samangan.
“We thank Bayat Foundation that helped us. We want them to continue their assistance,” said Mohammad Afzal, another resident of Samangan.
Bayat Foundation officials have pledged to continue their campaign to provide food aid to desperate families amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis gripping the country.
