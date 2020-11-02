Latest News
One insurgent killed so far in ongoing Kabul University siege
Police said early Monday afternoon that so far at least one insurgent has been killed in the Kabul University attack.
The siege, which has been ongoing for at least two hours, started just after 11am when insurgents detonated explosives at the entrance of the university. An unknown number of them then stormed the facility and have reportedly been holed up in the Law Faculty.
Within half an hour the Taliban distanced itself from the attack and said it was not involved.
Photos and videos were soon posted on social media and showed how frantic students climbed over the university’s boundary walls in a desperate bid to escape the shooting spree.
Afghan Special Forces were also seen assisting the wounded to waiting ambulances.
Health officials said at 1.30pm that so far eight wounded civilians had been taken to hospital.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Officials condemn violent attack on Kabul University
The Presidential Palace (ARG) along with other high-ranking officials, including Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, have strongly condemned the attack on Kabul University which started on Monday morning.
In a tweet, Abdullah said: “I strongly condemn today’s cowardly terrorist attack on Kabul Uni. Targeting educational institutions is a heinous crime. Students have the right to study in peace & security. I offer my sincere condolences to victims & their families. We will prevail over the forces of darkness.”
Abdullah was one of many people to raise their voices against Monday’s attack, which by mid-afternoon was still ongoing.
President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Siddiq Siddiqui said: “We have full confidence in the powerful arms of our security forces so that they will eliminate the terrorists as soon as possible. Following the defeat of the ‘infamous terrorists’ in Helmand, these groups are now disorganized and targeting academic venues.”
NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan, Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo also took to Twitter and said: “I strongly condemn today’s tragic attack on Kabul University. This is the second attack on educational institutions in Kabul in 10 days. Afghan children & youth need to feel safe going to school. NATO stands firmly behind all efforts to stop violence.”
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh also reacted. Outspoken as usual against all forms of terrorism, Saleh said the country will “correct our intelligence failures” but added that “the Talibs, their like minded satanic allies in the next door won’t be ever able to wash their Conscience of this stinking & non-justifiable attack on Kabul uni.”
The attack started soon after 11am and was still ongoing shortly before 3pm local time.
Insurgents detonated explosives at the entrance to the university before storming the Law Faculty.
Scenes of desperation played out on social media as frantic students fled the scene of shooting, dozens climbing walls to get to safety.
Police have confirmed that at least one attacker has been killed so far but others are still holed up inside the university.
The exact casualty toll is not yet known, but health officials say so far eight people have been taken to hospital.
Featured
Taliban ‘could have used drone’ in Kunduz attack
In what could be a “new method of attack”, an explosion in the Kunduz governor’s compound on Sunday could have been carried out by a drone, the New York Times reported Monday.
Local officials told the Times that the strike targeted the governor’s compound where bodyguards were playing volleyball. At least four security officers were killed and eight others wounded.
“When the Kunduz governor bodyguards were playing volleyball in the governor’s guesthouse, the explosion took place among them,” said Ghulam Rabbani Rabbani, a member of Kunduz’s provincial council.
“It is not clear that it was an explosion or a missile or drone attack,” he said.
Fazal Karim Aimaq, a member of parliament from Kunduz said on his Facebook page that the episode represented “a new method of attack” but did not say if a drone had carried it out.
The New York Times states a Taliban spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
The Taliban’s use of small drones has been limited in recent years to filming attacks for propaganda and reconnaissance. But, according to US officials, there have been previous unreported instances of the remote-controlled devices being used to drop munitions, a practice made popular by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in the past, the Times reported.
In May, a similar strike occurred on the Kunduz governor’s compound, killing one person. At the time, the governor’s spokesman said a missile had hit a farewell party hosted by the governor. But later local officials said they believed a drone may have carried out the attack because of its precise nature.
According to the Times, if the strike on Sunday was indeed carried out by an armed drone, it would show the proliferation of a method of attack that could have wide-ranging and dire consequences for Afghan, United States and NATO forces.
Officials in Kunduz said that small Taliban drones used for surveillance were frequently seen in the skies there. In March, Afghan forces claimed to have shot down one of the drones.
Featured
Casualties feared as insurgents attack Kabul University
Desperate students were pictured climbing walls in a bid to escape an attack on Kabul University Monday morning after insurgents first detonated explosives and then entered the facility.
Eyewitnesses and police confirm that attackers entered the university and gunfire continues to be heard.
The explosion happened shortly after 11am and was followed shortly afterwards by sounds of gunfire.
According to sources, a joint Afghan-Iran book expo was being held at the time of the explosions and several high-ranking officials were in attendance.
Details are still sketchy but students were seen climbing over the wall of the university in a bid to escape the attackers.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed gunshots were heard and said security forces were at the scene.
The Taliban also almost immediately distanced itself from the incident and said it was not behind the attack.
Officials condemn violent attack on Kabul University
One insurgent killed so far in ongoing Kabul University siege
Taliban ‘could have used drone’ in Kunduz attack
Casualties feared as insurgents attack Kabul University
As Trump downplays COVID ahead of elections, US infections continue to climb
Bayat chairman lays first brick of STEM unit at Kabul school
Well known cricket umpire loses 4 relatives in Nangarhar bombing
Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies after being hit by a car
Russia gets Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree to a truce
KamAir plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Key Taliban fighter killed in Helmand operation
- Featured5 days ago
Afghans protest in Kabul against Macron’s Islamaphobic remarks
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: Khalilzad’s recent remarks on peace process
- Featured2 days ago
Saudi man crashes car into gate at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
- Pas az khabar5 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Efforts underway to reduce crimes rate in Kabul
- Latest News4 days ago
Ghani calls for talks to be based on Holy Quran and Sharia Law
- Featured2 days ago
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
- Featured4 days ago
UN official warns al-Qaeda still ‘heavily embedded’ with Taliban