One dead, six wounded in four consecutive blasts in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2021)

The Taliban has reportedly handed over a plan to the US on the reduction of violence, sources said.

The Taliban’s political office in Doha says the plan calls on all parties to reduce their military operations; however, according to the office, contrary to the Taliban’s claims, the plan has not been finalized and no agreement has been reached. According to the Taliban, this is not a ceasefire plan.

Last year [1399] year was marred by violence and conflict; but for 1400, efforts are underway to prevent an escalation in violence in Afghanistan.

The comes after Russia, China, the US and Pakistan, also known as the Troika, on Thursday called on the Taliban to not pursue a Spring offensive and said they do not support the restoration of an Islamic Emirate.

“It is possible that a new plan has been made between the United States and the Taliban, which may be to reduce violence across Afghanistan,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.

At the same time, the Afghan government says it will not announce spring operations and their military operations will depend on the Taliban’s actions.

“If the Taliban want to choose war, it will be a big mistake and they will pay a very high price for it,” said Rouhullah Ahmadzai, spokesman for the ministry of defense.

However, Afghanistan, the region and the world want to accelerate the peace process and reduce violence; but so far efforts have not been able to reduce the flames of war in the country.

Turkey prepares to host Afghan peace talks in early April; a meeting that is expected to lead to a political agreement between Afghans on the one hand and to reduce violence in Afghanistan on the other.