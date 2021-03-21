Latest News
One dead, six wounded in four consecutive blasts in Nangarhar
Four back-to-back explosions in Jalalabad city left at least one person dead and six wounded early Saturday morning, officials confirmed.
Farid Khan, a spokesman for the Nangarhar police HQ, said the first explosion happened at around 7am in front of the Kunari market in PD2, wounding one civilian.
The second explosion was reported at around 7:30 am in front of the agriculture department in PD4, killing a Jalalabad municipal worker and injuring another, he said.
Khan said the third blast took place in PD1, injuring two municipal workers.
He said the fourth explosion happened in the same area and targeted a municipal vehicle transporting debris from the first explosion.
Khan said the fourth explosion wounded two municipal workers and destroyed the vehicle.
No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.
Taliban hands US it’s plan to “reduce violence”
The Taliban has reportedly handed over a plan to the US on the reduction of violence, sources said.
The Taliban’s political office in Doha says the plan calls on all parties to reduce their military operations; however, according to the office, contrary to the Taliban’s claims, the plan has not been finalized and no agreement has been reached. According to the Taliban, this is not a ceasefire plan.
Last year [1399] year was marred by violence and conflict; but for 1400, efforts are underway to prevent an escalation in violence in Afghanistan.
The comes after Russia, China, the US and Pakistan, also known as the Troika, on Thursday called on the Taliban to not pursue a Spring offensive and said they do not support the restoration of an Islamic Emirate.
“It is possible that a new plan has been made between the United States and the Taliban, which may be to reduce violence across Afghanistan,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.
At the same time, the Afghan government says it will not announce spring operations and their military operations will depend on the Taliban’s actions.
“If the Taliban want to choose war, it will be a big mistake and they will pay a very high price for it,” said Rouhullah Ahmadzai, spokesman for the ministry of defense.
However, Afghanistan, the region and the world want to accelerate the peace process and reduce violence; but so far efforts have not been able to reduce the flames of war in the country.
Turkey prepares to host Afghan peace talks in early April; a meeting that is expected to lead to a political agreement between Afghans on the one hand and to reduce violence in Afghanistan on the other.
Taliban carry out first attack of the new 1400 solar year
Security forces from Takhar province said Sunday that Taliban fighters carried out the first attack of the new year – in Dasht-e-Qala district.
Khalil Asir, a police spokesman, said the Taliban carried out a series of attacks on the Dasht-e-Qala district center before noon today, which were pushed back after several hours of fighting. No casualties were reported.
But local sources say the conflict has not ended and is ongoing.
A tribal elder was killed and government forces also suffered in the clashes, sources added.
Taliban has not commented yet.
The attack comes after Russia, China, the US and Pakistan, also known as the Troika, on Thursday called on the Taliban to not pursue a Spring offensive and said they do not support the restoration of an Islamic Emirate.
Following a day of discussions in Moscow on accelerating the peace process in Afghanistan, the Troika stated they had agreed on a number of points.
In a joint statement issued by the four countries, they stated they acknowledge the widespread and sincere demand of the Afghan people for a lasting and just peace and an end to the war and “confirm that a sustainable peace can only be achieved through a negotiated political settlement.”
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin meets with Indian officials
US Defense Secretary General Lloyd Austin held talks this weekend with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and foreign minister S Jaishankar where they discussed the Afghanistan situation.
“Afghanistan was addressed in some detail. Assessments were exchanged on the peace process and the ground situation, and also the concerns and interests of regional powers and neighbours,” sources told India media outlets.
The meeting comes amid efforts by the US to accelerate the Afghan peace process.
The meeting also comes amid reports that the Biden administration might delay the US troop withdrawal by six months.
“I’m aware that there is speculation that the President has made a decision on keeping troops there until November. President Joe Biden has not made a decision or made any announcements on when he’ll decide to remove the troops,” Austin told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.
While India has been invited to a US-proposed summit on Afghanistan in early April in Turkey concerns have been raised in Delhi.
A gathering in Moscow on March 18 did not include India.
India’s media meanwhile reports that Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar is expected in India on Monday for talks with officials.
