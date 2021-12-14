One dead in Kabul explosion

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2021)

At least one person was killed and two others wounded in an explosion in Kabul on Tuesday.

The ministry of interior has confirmed that a civilian was killed in the explosion.

The incident took place at around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Tank-e-Logar area of Kabul’s PD8, a spokesman for the ministry of interior confirmed.

He said two other civilians were also injured in the blast.

The incident was caused by the detonation of an IED planted in a pot in the side of the road, the MoI said.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Explosions in Kabul have risen in recent weeks. Most of these explosions have been claimed by Daesh.