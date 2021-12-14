Latest News
One dead in Kabul explosion
At least one person was killed and two others wounded in an explosion in Kabul on Tuesday.
The ministry of interior has confirmed that a civilian was killed in the explosion.
The incident took place at around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Tank-e-Logar area of Kabul’s PD8, a spokesman for the ministry of interior confirmed.
He said two other civilians were also injured in the blast.
The incident was caused by the detonation of an IED planted in a pot in the side of the road, the MoI said.
No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident.
Explosions in Kabul have risen in recent weeks. Most of these explosions have been claimed by Daesh.
Latest News
No punishment for U.S. troops involved in deadly Kabul strike: Pentagon
The Pentagon said on Monday that no U.S. military personnel would be held accountable for an August drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians, including seven children.
An earlier investigation by the Air Force inspector general said the Aug. 29 strike was caused by execution errors, interpreting information that supported certain viewpoints, and communication breakdowns. The military previously called the strike a “tragic mistake.”
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that senior commanders had made a number of recommendations to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the incident, none of which included any accountability measures for specific personnel.
Austin accepted the recommendations, Kirby said.
“If the Secretary (of defense) believed that in the case of the 29 August airstrike, that accountability was, was warranted and needed, he would certainly support those kinds of efforts.” he added.
Kirby noted the high level of the threat facing U.S. forces following a deadly bombing outside the Kabul airport that killed 13 troops, context that he said was important.
“What we saw here was a breakdown in process and execution and procedural events, not the result of negligence, not the result of misconduct, not the result of poor leadership,” Kirby said.
While the Pentagon has said it is working to offer condolence payments and relocation to the family of Afghans killed in the strike, it is still in talks with an aid organization that employed one of the victims, Reuters reported.
Latest News
IEA has no issues with US, appeals for sanctions to be lifted
Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has called on the United States to lift its sanctions against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and said they seek the world’s “mercy and compassion” to help millions of desperate Afghans.
Muttaqi also told the Associated Press that his government wants good relations with all countries and has no issue with the United States.
He urged Washington and other nations to release upward of $10 billion in funds that were frozen when the IEA took power on August 15.
“Sanctions against Afghanistan would … not have any benefit,” Muttaqi said
“Making Afghanistan unstable or having a weak Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone,” he added.
Muttaqi emphasized that the IEA wants good relations with all countries including the United States.
He also expressed hope that with time, “America will slowly, slowly change its policy toward Afghanistan” as it sees that an IEA-ruled country standing on its own is a benefit to the US.
“You (US) are a great and big nation and you must have enough patience and have a big heart to dare to make policies on Afghanistan based on international rules and relegation, and to end the differences and make the distance between us shorter and choose good relations with Afghanistan,” he said.
Muttaqi also said the Taliban have changed since they last ruled.
“We have have made progress in administration and in politics … in interaction with the nation and the world. With each passing day, we will gain more experience and make more progress,” he said.
Latest News
China to establish air corridor for Afghan products
China’s envoy in Kabul said Monday that his country is ready to establish an air corridor for Afghan agricultural products as a stable Afghanistan would benefit the region and the world.
Speaking at an event to mark the hand over of a large consignment of humanitarian aid that arrived at Hairatan land port by rail on Sunday, Wang Yu added that China has pledged humanitarian assistance worth $40 million and that the delivery of this aid would be completed soon.
Aid sent to Afghanistan not only includes food, clothes and medical supplies but also blankets and shelter for displaced Afghans.
“We understand the problems of Afghanistan. We want to prepare a corridor for Afghanistan’s exports and [we] will continue to help Afghans to solve the poverty in Afghanistan,” added Wang.
Wang also said he handed over almost 120,000 blankets and coats for Afghans and that the “Chinese government and people send warmth from the warmest heart.”
Officials of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, who took delivery of the aid on Monday, urged Beijing to continue extending help to Afghanistan.
“We hope that humanitarian foundations including China will continue their assistance to Afghans, and help Afghans in this hard situation,” said Arsala Kharoti, the deputy minister of refugees and repatriation.
