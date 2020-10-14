Featured
One American, two Russians blast off to International Space Station
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts successfully reached the International Space Station after blasting off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, live footage broadcast by Russia’s space agency Roscosmos showed.
The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov reached the space station roughly three hours after liftoff, bringing the orbital laboratory’s crew size to five.
The mission is the last scheduled Russian flight carrying a US crew member since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.
The space station, an orbiting laboratory 400km above Earth, has housed international crews of astronauts continuously for nearly 20 years.
NASA and Roscosmos have committed to continue the flight-sharing partnership in exchange for flying Russian astronauts on US vehicles and to fly US astronauts on Russian rockets when needed, a spokesperson for Roscosmos told Reuters.
Afghan talks teams meet, agree to find solutions to disputed issues
A meeting between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s negotiating team and the Taliban was held Wednesday night where both sides agreed to find ways to resolve the contentious issues.
Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan Republic’s team, said late Wednesday night: “A meeting between the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan with the other side was held this evening. The heads and members of both delegations discussed disputed issues and emphasized that the contact groups meet again to present solutions.”
Another source told Ariana News on Wednesday the meeting was aimed at finding alternate solutions for disputed points around the framework of negotiations.
The source said the delegations will seek ways to put aside their disputes – which are believed to hinge on two issues – that of jurisprudence and secondly, the US-Taliban agreement.
This decision has been taken so that stalled talks can move forward, sources said.
It is now hoped that both sides will reach a decision over the framework of the talks and make enough progress to finalize the agenda.
There has been two main areas of contention to date. Firstly, the issue around Hanafi jurisprudence, which is followed by the majority of Afghanistan’s Sunni Muslims and which the Taliban want as a guide to all aspects of the talks.
But Afghanistan is home to minority groups of other schools of Islamic jurisprudence including Shia Muslims, and as such the government wants talks to be all-inclusive.
There have also been differences of opinion on the Doha agreement signed between the US and the Taliban in February being used as the framework for talks.
The Taliban say talks should be based on this agreement while the Afghan negotiating team says otherwise. The Afghan government was not party to the deal and feels it should be able to include its own ideas in the framework.
‘Situation for children in Helmand deeply concerning’
The situation for children in Helmand is deeply concerning and a humanitarian crisis must be avoided, Save the Children’s Country Director in Afghanistan Chris Nyamandi said on Wednesday.
Nyamandi said in a statement that “it is deeply concerning that tens of thousands of people, many of them children, have been forced from their homes because of fighting. A humanitarian crisis must be avoided.”
This was in response to the United Nations’ estimate on Tuesday that as many as 35,000 people have fled their homes in Helmand in the past few days.
Heavy clashes broke out in a number of districts in the southern province on Saturday night when the Taliban launched coordinated attacks in different parts of Helmand.
Nyamandi meanwhile said: “Four decades of conflict in Afghanistan has had a devastating impact on the lives of children. Their education has been heavily disrupted and many have been maimed or killed by explosive weapons or attacks on schools and hospitals.
“This year, children have made up a third of all civilian casualties of the violence, and that is unacceptable.
“The mental scars can be felt as deeply, too. Depression and anxiety can stay with children for many years.
“It is vital that all parties to the fighting in Helmand respect the laws of war and do everything they can to protect the children and their families fleeing the violence. Fighting must not take place near or in schools so that they can remain safe places, free from violence.
“Longer-term, we urge all parties to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan so that children can grow up in a country free from conflict,” he said.
This fresh bout of fighting comes amid peace negotiations currently underway in Doha between the Afghanistan Republic’s team and the Taliban.
Despite having started talks a month ago, little progress has been made and the teams are still trying to resolve issues around the framework of negotiations going forward.
In the meantime, violence has escalated in the country, with Helmand being the latest province to suffer under the force of insurgents.
Taliban Red Unit kill 15 security force members in Baghlan attack
At least 15 Afghan National Security Force (ANDSF) members were killed and five others wounded when Taliban Red Unit fighters attacked security outposts in Guzargah-e-Noor district of northern Baghlan province.
Residents in the area told Ariana News that a police technical officer and a battalion commander for the local army were among those killed.
They also said an Afghan National Army soldier is also still missing.
According to them, the Taliban Red Unit, widely believed to be the group’s version of special forces, launched offensives at around 10pm on Tuesday night.
In addition to the Baghlan attack, civilian deaths due to conflict were also reported in Herat and Laghman provinces on Wednesday.
At least 13 civilians were killed and 19 wounded in two separate explosions in Herat and one in Laghman, local officials confirmed.
On Wednesday, Tariq Arian, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, confirmed that the Taliban had initiated 575 attacks, including 92 IED blasts and suicide attacks against “civilians and security forces” in the past two weeks, and 251 civilians were killed and wounded.
