On eve of peace talks, Ghani urges Taliban to stop planting roadside mines
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday condemned the roadside mine incident in Kandahar earlier in the day and called on the Taliban to stop the violence and end their practice of planting IEDs.
In a series of tweets, Ghani condemned the incident and stated that this comes as the Taliban are “on the eve of peace and direct negotiations with the Afghan negotiating team.
“The Taliban should avoid violence specifically roadside mines which are the main cause of civilian casualties, and in order to reach a dignified and lasting peace, they should accept people and Loya Jirga’s voice.”
The president said the incident, which happened early Thursday in the Zalkhan area of Panjwai district of Kandahar province, resulted in a number of women, a child, and other Afghans being killed and wounded “as a result of a mine planted by the Taliban”.
Ghani expressed his deep condolences and sympathy to the families of those killed and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
The incident happened when a vehicle, carrying a number of civilian passengers, hit a roadside IED.
This comes after at least eight civilians were killed in another roadside mine explosion in the same province on Sunday.
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Pompeo says he warned Lavrov against offering bounties for U.S. soldiers
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said he warned his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that there would be “an enormous price to pay” if Moscow is offering bounties to kill US soldiers or other Western troops in Afghanistan.
The New York Times in June reported that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including American troops, citing US intelligence officials.
President Donald Trump said he was not told about the information because many US intelligence officials doubted its veracity, although several US and European sources contradicted his comments.
In an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Pompeo declined to say whether he believed the intelligence was credible or if he thought Trump should have been briefed but said Washington would not put up with such behavior.
“If the Russians are offering money to kill Americans, or for that matter other Westerns as well, there will be an enormous price to pay. That’s what I shared with foreign minister Lavrov,” Pompeo said in the interview, conducted during his official visit to the Czech Republic.
“I know our military has talked to their senior leaders as well. We won’t brook that, we won’t tolerate,” Pompeo said.
Last month, US and European sources familiar with intelligence reporting said that the United States had acquired fresh reporting backing up the allegations that Russia had encouraged Taliban-affiliated militants to kill US and allied soldiers in Afghanistan.
The intelligence reporting comes as the United States has been engaged in negotiating with the Taliban as well as the Afghan government to get a stalled peace agreement, struck in February for the withdrawal of US troops, moving.
Polio vaccination campaign resumes after rise in cases reported
Polio immunization campaigns have resumed in Afghanistan after a three-month break due to COVID-19, which in turn has seen an increase in polio cases in the country.
UNICEF reported on Tuesday that as a result of the suspension of the immunization campaign, reported polio cases have reached 34 in Afghanistan and 63 in Pakistan, including in some previously polio-free parts of the country.
Afghanistan and Pakistan are the last two polio-endemic countries in the world. Last year, Afghanistan recorded a total of 26 cases for 2019.
UNICEF said on Tuesday, the polio immunization program restarted in Afghanistan in three provinces in July.
A second program is scheduled to start this month.
“These life-saving vaccinations are critical if children are to avoid yet another health emergency,” said Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia.
“As the world has come to see only too well, viruses know no borders and no child is safe from polio until every child is safe.”
Polio is a highly infectious, crippling and sometimes fatal disease that can be avoided with a vaccine. Children under the age of five are particularly vulnerable.
Child vaccination drives, including polio campaigns, were halted in both Afghanistan in March in order to avoid the risk of COVID-19 transmission to children, caregivers and vaccinators themselves.
The application of new vaccination guidelines and the use of protective equipment by frontline health workers will help ensure that vaccination campaigns resume safely.
However, UNICEF stated that while every effort will be made to reach children nationwide the organization is concerned that up to one million children in Afghanistan could miss out as door-to-door vaccinations are not possible in some areas and parents will have to make their way to health clinics to have their child vaccinated.
“Although we have experienced new challenges and a set-back in the fight against polio because of COVID-19, the eradication of this contagious disease will get back on track and is firmly within our reach,” said Jean Gough.
