(Last Updated On: February 12, 2020)

The Afghan striker signed a 5-year contract with Lechia Gdansk and will put on a number 8.

Omran Haidari was previously playing for the Olimpia Grudziadz scoring 12 goals and two assists in just 20 matches holding the top scorer position in the league.

Signing this contract, Omran Haidari, Farshad Noor, and Jabar Sharza are the only Afghan footballers playing in the European first level of football.