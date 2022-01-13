COVID-19
Omicron less severe than Delta but still poses danger for unvaccinated: WHO
The highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant causes less severe disease than the Delta strain but it remains a “dangerous virus”, particularly for those who are unvaccinated, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a news briefing, director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more than 90 countries were yet to meet the target of vaccinating 40% of their populations and more than 85% of people in Africa were yet to receive a single dose, Reuters reported.
“We mustn’t allow this virus a free ride or wave the white flag, especially when so many people around the globe remain unvaccinated,” he said.
In its weekly epidemiological report on Tuesday, the WHO said cases increased by 55%, or 15 million, in the week to Jan. 9 from a week earlier – by far the most cases reported in a single week, read the report.
“This huge spike in infections is being driven by the Omicron variant, which is rapidly replacing Delta in almost all countries,” Tedros said.
He said the majority of people hospitalized around the world with COVID-19 were unvaccinated and that if transmission was not curtailed there was greater risk of another variant emerging that could be even more transmissible, and more deadly, than Omicron.
COVID-19
Omicron expected to infect more than half people in Europe in 2 months: WHO official
More than half of people in the entire European region will be infected with the Omicron strain within two months if the current rate of transmission continues, said a World Health Organization (WHO) official on Tuesday.
Since the beginning of the new year, the pandemic situation in many European countries has been severe. In countries including France and Denmark, the number of newly confirmed COVID–19 cases in a single day has reached a new high since the onset of the pandemic. As the number of hospitalized cases and deaths continue to rise, some countries are tightening their pandemic control policies.
WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said at a press conference on Tuesday that in the first week of 2022, more than seven million cases were reported in Europe, which doubled the data two weeks ago. Kluge said that it is estimated that at the current rate of transmission, more than 50 percent of people in the entire European region will be infected with the Omicron strain in the next six to eight weeks.
Kluge said that the Omicron strain is super contagious compared with the previous variants, and its scope of spreading is unprecedented. He also emphasized the importance of vaccines in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death.
WHO officials said on Tuesday that in view of the uncertainty of the Omicron strain at this stage and the rapid development of the pandemic, the WHO opposes responding to the COVID–19 pandemic in the same way as dealing with influenza.
The WHO Regional Office for Europe covers 53 countries, including European and some neighboring countries. Omicron strains have been found in at least 50 of these countries.
COVID-19
U.S. reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record
The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing.
The previous record was 1.03 million cases on Jan. 3. A large number of cases are reported each Monday due to many states not reporting over the weekend. The seven-day average for new cases has tripled in two weeks to over 700,000 new infections a day.
The record in new cases came the same day as the nation saw the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients also hit an all-time high, having doubled in three weeks, according to a Reuters tally.
There were more than 136,604 people hospitalized with COVID-19, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year.
While the Omicron variant is potentially less severe, health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections could strain hospital systems, some of which have already suspended elective procedures as they struggle to handle the increase in patients and staff shortages.
The surge in cases has disrupted schools, which are struggling with absences of staff, teachers and bus drivers.
Chicago canceled classes for a fourth day as the district and teachers failed to agree on how to deal with increased infections.
New York City suspended service on three subway lines as a large number of workers were out sick, according to its Twitter account. Companies’ plans for workers to return to office have also been derailed.
Deaths are averaging 1,700 per day, up from about 1,400 in recent days but within levels seen earlier this winter.
A redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant is likely needed, Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) CEO said on Monday, adding his company could have one ready to launch by March.
COVID-19
US defense secretary tests negative a week after contracting COVID-19
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tested negative on Sunday for COVID-19 a week after contracting the illness and plans to return to the Pentagon for work on Monday, the Pentagon said.
“Secretary Austin is grateful for (the) efficacy of the vaccines he was administered. He knows that they rendered much less severe the effects of the virus,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.
“We know of no other senior Pentagon leaders who have contracted the virus at this time.”
As the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels a surge in infections, the U.S. military announced last week it would increase restrictions at the Pentagon, including requiring most employees to work remotely and limiting official visitors, Reuters reported.
