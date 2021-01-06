Sport
Oman cricket ground gets ICC approval for Test matches
The ICC has approved the use of the Oman Cricket Academy Ground 1 at Al Amarat, Oman, for Test match cricket.
According to Emerging Cricket, the accreditation comes ahead of a planned series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe next month.
Afghanistan is exploring the use of Al Amarat as a surrogate home venue.
OCA Ground 1 is one of two grounds that make up the Oman Cricket Academy at Al Amarat. The two grounds have already hosted several international events, both T20I and ODI.
The accreditation to host test cricket is a further boost to cricket in the Sultanate.
Oman Cricket Secretary Mahdu Jesrani said in a press release that “this is a big news and a wonderful achievement for Oman Cricket. The New Year has started on such a promising note for the Sultanate.
“Apart from UAE, Oman is the only other Associate nation to enjoy Test, ODI and T20I status. This is a very proud moment for us all,” he said.
Afghanistan have been unable to host international cricket on home soil due to security concerns but between 2010 and 2016, Afghanistan played all “home” internationals in Sharjah, UAE.
Since ascending to full ICC membership, Afghanistan has played home games at various venues in India but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India, the ACB has sought new home venues, including a return to the UAE, Emerging Cricket reported.
The upcoming ODI Super League series against Ireland had been scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi. However, with the Afghanistan team struggling to secure visas until Tuesday, Al Amarat was tipped as a replacement.
However, although the UAE will now host the Ireland series as planned, the ACB look set to favour Oman as a more permanent surrogate home, Emerging Cricket reported.
Latest News
Afghan cricket team set to play ODI series in UAE
The Afghan National Cricket Team left Kabul for the UAE on Tuesday where they will play a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Ireland, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.
The national team, therefore, will not travel to Oman, where they were scheduled to hold the series due to UAE Visa restrictions earlier, the statement said.
“As part of the ICC ODI league matches, the series between both teams was initially scheduled to be hosted at UAE. However, due to visa restrictions by UAE in the wake of COVID-19, ACB planned to have Oman as the alternate venue,” the statement read.
“Fortunately, the UAE Authorities granted visas to Afghan players and relevant officials last night and the decision was taken to reschedule the series in UAE.”
Sport
Afghan Cricket board hoping Rashid will get State Medal
Latest News
Rashid Khan wins ICC’s Men’s T20I Player of the Decade
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been named the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T20I Player of the Decade.
Rashid scooped the title Monday after beating six other nominees including Ghris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Imran Tahir among others.
Rashid has an incredible record to date in the format, the ICC stated on its website.
He has amassed 89 wickets in 48 games, at an average of just 12.62. With a strike-rate of 12.3, the No.1-ranked men’s T20I bowler boasts a T20 career-best 5/3 against Ireland in 2017.
“What was so impressive about that innings was that Ireland, who were 64/2 from six overs, were well on course for victory, until Khan’s devastating spell saw him pick up five wickets in just ten balls to completely swing the rain-affected game, as Ireland fell 17 runs short of their 11-over target of 111,” the ICC stated.
According to their experts, it’s not just his wicket-taking ability that has seen him recognised either. His economy rate is also exceptional, conceding 6.14 runs per over in T20Is. With the bat, in all forms of T20 cricket he’s shown that he can play shots, and along with his match-winning capabilities with the ball, he’s proved he is an asset to his side.
“Still very young, the prolific spinner will no doubt be a player to keep an eye on for the next decade of international cricket,” the ICC stated.
Rashid said after the news was announced that he was “speechless” but thanked his fans and said it was a “great moment for all of Afghanistan”.
