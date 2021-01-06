Oman cricket ground gets ICC approval for Test matches

(Last Updated On: January 6, 2021)

The ICC has approved the use of the Oman Cricket Academy Ground 1 at Al Amarat, Oman, for Test match cricket.

According to Emerging Cricket, the accreditation comes ahead of a planned series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe next month.

Afghanistan is exploring the use of Al Amarat as a surrogate home venue.

OCA Ground 1 is one of two grounds that make up the Oman Cricket Academy at Al Amarat. The two grounds have already hosted several international events, both T20I and ODI.

The accreditation to host test cricket is a further boost to cricket in the Sultanate.

Oman Cricket Secretary Mahdu Jesrani said in a press release that “this is a big news and a wonderful achievement for Oman Cricket. The New Year has started on such a promising note for the Sultanate.

“Apart from UAE, Oman is the only other Associate nation to enjoy Test, ODI and T20I status. This is a very proud moment for us all,” he said.

Afghanistan have been unable to host international cricket on home soil due to security concerns but between 2010 and 2016, Afghanistan played all “home” internationals in Sharjah, UAE.

Since ascending to full ICC membership, Afghanistan has played home games at various venues in India but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India, the ACB has sought new home venues, including a return to the UAE, Emerging Cricket reported.

The upcoming ODI Super League series against Ireland had been scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi. However, with the Afghanistan team struggling to secure visas until Tuesday, Al Amarat was tipped as a replacement.

However, although the UAE will now host the Ireland series as planned, the ACB look set to favour Oman as a more permanent surrogate home, Emerging Cricket reported.