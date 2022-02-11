COVID-19
Olympics-Beijing Games organiser reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 10
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Friday that a total of 11 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 10.
Two of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.
Nine others were among those already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom was classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.
COVID-19
New Zealand police make arrests as COVID vaccine mandate protests enter 3rd day
New Zealand police on Thursday arrested more than 50 people and began forcefully removing hundreds of protesters camped outside its parliament building for the last three days to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and tough coronavirus restrictions, Reuters reported.
Inspired by truckers’ demonstrations in Canada, into a 13th day with protesters blocking two border crossings with the United States, several thousand protesters this week blocked streets near the parliament in capital Wellington with trucks, cars and motorcycles.
A country of five million people, New Zealand has reported just over 18,000 confirmed cases and 53 deaths since the pandemic began. About 94% of eligible people are vaccinated, with shots mandatory for some staff in frontline jobs.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday told the protesters to “move on”, saying the protests are not a reflection of what the majority in the country feels. As of 14.45 local time (0145 GMT), about a thousand protesters remained at the site, defying warnings and efforts by the police to clear them, Reuters reported.
“All of us want to actually move on. We are working very hard to put ourselves in the best possible position to do that,” Ardern told reporters after visiting a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Auckland.
Ardern acknowledged every New Zealander had the right to protest, but said that should not disrupt others’ lives. Removing protesters was an operational matter for police, she said.
According to the report despite garnering plaudits for keeping the country virtually virus-free over the last two years, the strict restrictions now in place have become unpopular, with Ardern’s approval ratings taking a hit in recent opinion polls.
With borders still closed, tens of thousands of expatriate New Zealanders face being cut off from families, while tourism businesses are struggling to stay afloat.
‘WANT OUR FREEDOM BACK’
Speaker Trevor Mallard on Thursday authorised the closure of grounds around the distinctive ‘Beehive’ parliament building, after which demonstrators quickly confronted police officers, banging drums and screaming insults. Some were seen throwing empty plastic bottles at the police, read the report.
As the crowd pushed against barriers, police pulled them out and wrestled them to the ground, a Reuters witness said. Dozens were handcuffed and taken away amid cries of “Shame on you!” from the crowd.
Many protesters, who said they were vaccinated but were against mandating vaccines, were seen holding placards saying “Freedom”, “Leave our kids alone” and “Let me work”.
“We are not going anywhere. We will hold the line and see this through,” said one demonstrator who gave his name only as Adam, and said he had come from Palmerston North, about 140 km (87 miles) north of Wellington.
“We want our freedom back,” said another protester, identifying himself as Dave. “Jacinda (Ardern) has turned her back on us. Kiwis are not dumb. We are losing our jobs and our lives due to these mandates and restrictions.”
Police said those arrested will face trespass and obstruction charges, and will be bailed to appear in court. Authorities have also appealed to the owners or drivers of vehicles blocking streets surrounding parliament grounds to remove them or face enforcement action, Reuters reported.
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases worldwide top 400 million
Cumulative novel coronavirus cases worldwide have exceeded 400 million, the US-based Johns Hopkins University said.
According to the university, which calculates its own statistics based on data from international organizations, federal and local authorities, a total of 400,244,031 coronavirus cases have been registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic. A total of 5,761,208 people have died.
The university’s data shows that the threshold of 300 million cases was crossed slightly more than a month ago, on January 7.
United States accounts for the majority of cases registered last month (15,149,517), followed by France (8,623,947), and India (6,463,821).
According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 13,147,666 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia to date since the start if the pandemic. The country’s latest data indicates 336,721 fatalities nationwide.
COVID-19
COVID disrupts health services in over 90% of countries
Disruptions in basic health services such as vaccination programmes and treatment of diseases like AIDS were reported in 92% of 129 countries, a World Health Organization survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic showed on Monday.
The survey, conducted in November-December 2021, showed services were “severely impacted” with “little or no improvement” from the previous survey in early 2021, the WHO said in a statement sent to journalists.
“The results of this survey highlight the importance of urgent action to address major health system challenges, recover services and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the WHO said.
Emergency care, which includes ambulance and ER services, actually worsened with 36% of countries reporting disruptions versus 29% in early 2021 and 21% in the first survey in 2020, Reuters reported.
Elective operations such as hip and knee replacements were disrupted in 59% of the countries and gaps to rehabilitative and palliative care were reported in about half of them.
The survey’s timing coincided with surging COVID-19 cases in many countries in late 2021 due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, piling additional strain on hospitals.
The WHO statement attributed the scale of disruptions to “pre-existing health systems issues” as well as decreased demand for care, without elaborating, Reuters reported.
