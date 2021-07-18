COVID-19
Olympics-Athlete COVID-19 infections rise in Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported three new cases of COVID-19 infection among athletes, up from one new case a day earlier, as the population of the athlete’s village swells ahead of the start of the pandemic-hit Games next week.
Organisers reported 10 new cases connected to the Olympics including media, contractors and other personnel, down from 15 on Saturday.
An International Olympic Committee member from South Korea tested positive for the coronavirus on landing in Tokyo. Ryu Seung-min, a former Olympic athlete, is vaccinated, reflecting the infection risk even from vaccinated attendees.
Infection rates are climbing among the general population of the capital, topping 1,000 new cases for four consecutive days. Polls show many Japanese oppose holding the Games with the influx of overseas visitors it entails.
COVID-19
First COVID case found at athletes’ village, stoking fears ahead of Olympics
Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Saturday a person has tested positive for COVID-19 at the athletes’ village, the first case at a site where most competitors will be staying, raising new doubts over promises of a “safe and secure” Games.
The organisers confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive during a routine test on Friday, Reuters reported.
The person’s nationality was not revealed due to privacy concerns.
The Summer Olympics are taking place from 23 July to 8 August 2021.
COVID-19
U.S. puts new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday added a warning to the fact sheet for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine saying that data suggests there is an increased risk of a rare neurological disorder in the six weeks after inoculation.
In a letter to the company, the FDA classified the chances of getting Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after vaccination as being “very low.” Still, it said J&J vaccine recipients should seek medical attention if they have symptoms including weakness or tingling sensations, difficulty walking or difficulty with facial movements.
Around 12.8 million people have received J&J’s one-dose vaccine in the United States. The FDA said 100 preliminary reports of GBS in the vaccine recipients include 95 serious cases that required hospitalization and one reported death.
J&J said in a statement that it was in discussion with regulators about the cases of GBS. It said the rate of reported cases of GBS in J&J vaccine recipients exceeds the background rate only by a small degree.
GBS is a rare neurological condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the protective coating on nerve fibers. Most cases follow a bacterial or viral infection. Most people fully recover from GBS.
The condition has been linked in the past to vaccinations – most notably to a vaccination campaign during a swine flu outbreak in the United States in 1976, and decades later to the vaccine used during the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.
According to a statement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most of the cases were in men, many of whom were 50 or older. It did not find higher than expected cases of GBS in recipients of the mRNA-based vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc.
Last week, European regulators recommended a similar warning for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot, which is based on a similar technology as Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
The warning is another setback for the J&J shot, which was supposed to be an important tool for vaccinating in hard-to-reach areas and among those hesitant to be vaccinated because it requires only one shot and has less stringent storage requirements than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
But use of the vaccine has already been linked to a very rare, potentially life threatening blood clotting condition and slowed by production problems at the main plant where it is being made.
U.S. regulators decided in April that the vaccine’s benefits outweighed the risk from the blood clotting issue.
The warning was first reported by the Washington Post on Monday.
COVID-19
UAE bans entry from Indonesia and Afghanistan
The UAE will ban entry for travelers coming from Indonesia and Afghanistan as of July 11, except for transit flights heading to both countries, the official news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The decision, linked to coronavirus concerns, also includes suspending the entry of travelers who were in these countries in the 14 days prior to coming to the UAE, Reuters reported.
The UAE will also prevent its citizens from traveling to Indonesia and Afghanistan, with the exception of diplomatic missions, emergency medical treatment cases, official delegations and previously authorized economic and scientific delegations, said the news agency citing the General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.
Russia offered U.S. use of Central Asia bases for Afghan intel: paper
Olympics-Athlete COVID-19 infections rise in Tokyo
Zerbena: Formation of platform for regional cooperation discussed
Abdullah says at talks with Taliban the people are the ‘main losers’
Daughter of Afghan envoy kidnapped, tortured in Pakistan
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
UAE to suspend entry from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
UN chief Guterres appointed for second term
Zerbena: Formation of platform for regional cooperation discussed
Tahawol: Regional consensus for counter-terrorism discussed
Morning News Show: Fate of Afghan peace and war discussed
Sola: Efforts to resume peace talks in Doha discussed
Tahawol: Introduce of new commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
George W. Bush calls withdrawal of US and NATO troops ‘a mistake’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkey will be seen as ‘invaders’ if they stay to run Kabul airport: Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
British Defence Minister says UK will work with Taliban should they come to power – Telegraph
-
Latest News5 days ago
Lavrov says U.S. wants to establish military presence around Afghanistan
-
COVID-195 days ago
U.S. puts new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia warns US against deploying troops in Central Asia near Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan bus blast kills 13, including nine Chinese
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
U.S. approves Blue Origin license for human space travel ahead of Bezos flight