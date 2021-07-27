Olympics: Afghan taekwondo athlete defeated by Korean rival

(Last Updated On: July 27, 2021)

Farzad Mansouri, the national taekwondo athlete was beaten on Tuesday by his Korean rival.

The points tally ended at 13-12 in Korea’s favor.

Mansouri took part in the 80+ kg weight category. The Afghan was ahead of this rival until the last seconds few seconds of the event.

Should the Korean make it to finals in this weight category, Mansouri will have a chance to battle it out for the bronze medal.

On Sunday Mahdi Yavari, scored 601.4 points in the first round of the 10 meter rifle shooting event at the Olympics but failed to make it through to the next round.

Shooters from China, United States, Slovakia, Turkey, Russia, Hungary and China advanced to the final eight.

A new Olympic record was however set by the Chinese contestant who scored 632.7 points. The previous record was set by Italy with 630.2 points in 2016.

This was the first time that Afghanistan has taken part in the shooting event.

The Tokyo Olympics opened on Friday afternoon with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world’s best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games run until August 8.

About 11,000 athletes from 204 national Olympic committees are expected, including a team of refugee athletes. Afghanistan is represented by five athletes and another three Afghans are part of the refugee team.