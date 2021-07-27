Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Olympics: Afghan taekwondo athlete defeated by Korean rival
Farzad Mansouri, the national taekwondo athlete was beaten on Tuesday by his Korean rival.
The points tally ended at 13-12 in Korea’s favor.
Mansouri took part in the 80+ kg weight category. The Afghan was ahead of this rival until the last seconds few seconds of the event.
Should the Korean make it to finals in this weight category, Mansouri will have a chance to battle it out for the bronze medal.
On Sunday Mahdi Yavari, scored 601.4 points in the first round of the 10 meter rifle shooting event at the Olympics but failed to make it through to the next round.
Shooters from China, United States, Slovakia, Turkey, Russia, Hungary and China advanced to the final eight.
A new Olympic record was however set by the Chinese contestant who scored 632.7 points. The previous record was set by Italy with 630.2 points in 2016.
This was the first time that Afghanistan has taken part in the shooting event.
The Tokyo Olympics opened on Friday afternoon with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world’s best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Games run until August 8.
About 11,000 athletes from 204 national Olympic committees are expected, including a team of refugee athletes. Afghanistan is represented by five athletes and another three Afghans are part of the refugee team.
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Meanwhile, Dr Ehsanullah Bayat, Chairman of Afghan Wireless Communication Company, Ariana Television Network, Ariana News and Bayat Power, attended the opening ceremony in Tokyo as a special guest.
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
All athletes in refugee team to join opening ceremony
All 29 athletes in the Olympic refugee team will march behind the Olympic flag at the Tokyo Games opening ceremony on Friday, an organiser said, to represent the more than 82 million displaced people across the globe.
The International Olympic Committee unveiled its first refugee team at the Rio 2016 Olympics to raise awareness of the issue as hundreds of thousands of people poured into Europe from the Middle East and elsewhere escaping conflict and poverty.
“The Olympic refugee team is representing 82.5 million forcibly displaced people and refugees around the world,” James Macleod, the IOC’s director of Olympic solidarity, told a virtual news conference.
“There is a feeling of hope that they can shine a spotlight on this issue.”
For the Tokyo Games, the team comprised of people from countries including Syria, South Sudan, Eritrea, Afghanistan and Iran is almost three times as big as the inaugural team at the Rio.
All of the athletes arrived in Tokyo by late Thursday after a delay in some of their trips following a positive COVID-19 test of a team official at a training camp in Qatar.
The athletes will march into the stadium during the opening ceremony in second place behind ancient Games founders Greece and will compete in 12 sports.
“Everyone is excited, but they are, like any other elite-level athletes, trying to concentrate on the Games,” Macleod said.
Six of them competed at Rio, but for the rest, it will be their first Games.
“What we don’t do with the refugee Olympic team is to project medals and results,” Macleod said.”We want the athletes not to have that pressure, we want them to be able to enjoy the participation here.”
