OIC welcomes IEA’s decision to ban poppy cultivation, says farmers need an alternative
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) decision to ban poppy cultivation in the country but has in turn called on the international community to continue offering alternative crops to poppy farmers.
The IEA’s Supreme Leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzadah issued a decree earlier this week banning the cultivation of poppies and any other intoxicants throughout Afghanistan, saying that “after this, no one can cultivate poppy in this country.”
The IEA leader added that farmers who defy the new ruling will be dealt with in accordance with Islamic law.
Officials from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) office in Kabul meanwhile said late Monday that providing alternatives to farmers and ensuring addicts get access to treatment facilities needs to be a key component of the international community’s plan to help Afghanistan.
Hissein Ibrahim Taha, the organization’s secretary-general, said that banning poppy cultivation was one of the IEA government’s commitments to effectively curb drug production in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Ian McCary, US Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan, called the ban on poppy cultivation by the IEA a “first step” and called for the order to be implemented.
McCary said on twitter: “Outlawing the production of narcotics in Afghanistan is a positive first step but enforcement will be key. Having a healthy and licit agricultural sector will help Afghanistan’s economy and ultimately the Afghan people.”
Since the IEA regained power in Afghanistan in mid-August last year, curbing narcotics cultivation and trafficking has been a key demand by the international community.
At the same time, however, as the IEA leader issued a decree banning poppy cultivation, sources in Helmand province told VOA that drug prices had tripled in the province.
Some drug dealers in Helmand told VOA that 7Kg of opium is currently being sold for 200,000 Pakistani rupees, up from 85,000 Pakistani rupees a few months ago.
Australia pledges more aid money for Afghanistan amid ‘economic collapse’
Australia has announced an aid top-up of $40 million to its $100 million for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan for vulnerable groups, including women and children.
Australian media reported Tuesday that foreign minister Marise Payne said in a statement that the “economic collapse and a lack of essential services are exacerbating the impact of the conflict, as Afghanistan also faces the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing drought.”
Australia’s pledge came on the heels of last week’s UN conference for coordinated relief, which saw the organization appeal for $4.4 billion, three times the amount requested last year.
Addressing the conference, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the economic crisis in Afghanistan had worsened to the point people were selling their body parts and children in order to feed their families.
“Afghanistan’s economy has effectively collapsed. There is very little cash,” Guterres said.
Payne meanwhile said: “Australia continues to stand in solidarity with the Afghan people.”
“Australia is committed to the Women, Peace and Security agenda, including the full and meaningful participation of women in society and economic life.
“Women have a vital role in addressing the crisis in Afghanistan. Their meaningful participation is necessary for the stability and prosperity of Afghanistan,” Payne said.
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
The majority of Afghans want to leave their homeland for good, according to a Gallup poll released on Monday.
The survey of 2,002 Afghan adults in August and September last year found that a record 53 percent would leave their country if they had the chance.
Gallup said that the percentage, one of the highest in the world in 2021, is potentially even higher now, with millions on the brink of starvation since the IEA’s takeover.
It said that the spike in the percentage of Afghans who would like to move is likely to fuel concerns in the region and Europe about a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis — on top of the ongoing situation with Ukraine.
Between 2018 and 2021, the percentage of men who said they would like to leave shot up 21 points, from 35% to 56%. And over the same period, the percentage of Afghans with more than a primary education who wanted to leave increased 22 points from 40% to 62%, according to Gallup.
Desire to migrate rose little among women, from 47% in 2018 to 50% in 2021.
Turkey, Germany, Canada and the U.S. top the list for the most desired destinations for Afghans.
China accepts Afghan diplomats appointed by IEA
China has accredited diplomats appointed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to the Afghan embassy in Beijing, IEA’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said.
Muttaqi made the announcement after China hosted multinational meetings on Afghanistan last week.
“We thank China for its economic assistance to Afghanistan. We appreciate China’s facilitation of importing Afghan products. It has accepted our diplomats in the Afghanistan embassy in China,” Muttaqi told reporters in China.
“These are efforts which signify China’s good intentions,” Muttaqi said.
IEA took control of Afghanistan in August last year, but it is yet to be recognized by the international community as the official government of the country.
Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow had accredited the first diplomat from IEA-led Afghanistan.
In his comments to reporters, Muttaqi also said that after decades of war, Afghanistan has now become secure and there are opportunities for economic rehabilitation.
“Central Asia and South Asia could be connected through Afghanistan,” Muttaqi said as he reiterated calls for foreign investment in the country.
On Daesh, Muttaqi said that IEA has contained the group and is controlling the borders.
“For the past four months, Daesh has not been able to carry out any attack in Afghanistan,” Muttaqi said. “We can now say that Afghanistan is a secure country and we are abiding by our commitment to the world that Afghanistan soil will not be used against anyone.”
