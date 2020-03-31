OIC wants Afghan parties contribute to fighting Coronavirus by permanent ceasefire

(Last Updated On: March 31, 2020)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) calls on all warring parties in Afghanistan to contribute to tackling the Coronavirus rather than fighting with each other.

Secretary-General of the OIC Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen in a statement urged all laterals to engage in a dialogue to reach comprehensive reconciliation and lasting peace within the framework of the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process.

“Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen renewed his appeal to all leaders and parties in Afghanistan to work together for an urgent and lasting cease-fire and to reduce violence,” the statement said.

Yousef emphasized that during the current trying time, all leaders and parties should support the preventive efforts and measures taken by the government to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 and protect the citizens from the epidemic.

According to the statement, the Secretary-General recalled the decisions adopted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit and ministerial meetings and the Mecca Declaration issued on July 11, 2018, by the “International Conference of Muslim Scholars (Ulema) for Peace and Security in Afghanistan”, reiterating the firm commitment of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to assist the Afghan people in achieving comprehensive reconciliation and lasting peace, stability and development within the framework of national consensus.

Meanwhile, the OIC “once again welcomed the signing of the agreement between the United States of America and the Afghan Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha, on February 29, 2020.”

“It is hoped, will pave the way for negotiations involving all Afghan parties for a peaceful political settlement through the Afghan-led peace process,” the statement concluded.