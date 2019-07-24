OIC Urges Afghans Practice ‘Restraint’ to Achieve Peace

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2019)

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed deep concern following recent suicide attacks in Afghanistan that resulted in civilian casualties,

In a statement released on Wednesday, OIC said that the recent surge in violence and indiscriminate suicide attacks in Afghanistan have caused a number of casualties including women and children.

“He considers any act of violence as deplorable and urged to bring The Secretary-General urged all Afghans to exercise maximum restraint and redouble their efforts to achieve peace and reconciliation through an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led process in line,” said the statement “with the resolutions and declarations adopted at the 14th OIC Summit held in Makkah on 31 May 2019 and the International Ulema Conference on Peace and Al-Othaimeen expressed his deep sympathy and condolences to the government and people of Afghanistan.”

“He prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless the innocent souls of an end to this senseless cycle of violence. Security in Afghanistan held earlier in Makkah on 11 July 2018. all victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement concluded.