OIC renews its appeal for urgent, lasting ceasefire in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2020)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in a statement released on 24th April, renewed its appeal for an urgent and lasting cease-fire in Afghanistan to honor the Holy Month of Ramadan. The statement writes “On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan and in view of the difficult conditions prevailing” in Afghanistan exacerbated due to the Coronavirus pandemic at global level, “the Organization of Islamic Cooperation renewed its appeal to all leaders and parties in Afghanistan to urgently reduce violence and work together for a durable cease-fire.” The OIC in its statement further urged Afghan parties to engage in constructive dialogue to settle their political differences to win intra-Afghan talks and end up in a durable peace in the country. The statement points out at the OIC Islamic Summit, the Ministerial meetings, and the Mecca Declaration issued on July 11, 2018, adopted by the “International Conference of Muslim Scholars (ULEMA) for Peace and Security in Afghanistan”. The OIC appreciates the US-Taliban Agreement followed by the prisoner releases by the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban. It urged all Afghan leaders and parties to unite and fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, underlining the importance of fully supporting the preventive efforts and measures introduced by the Afghan government to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The OIC concludes the statement noting its commitment to assist the Afghan people in their efforts to achieve “comprehensive reconciliation, lasting peace, stability, and development on the basis of national consensus.”