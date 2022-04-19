OIC meets virtually with Thomas West to discuss Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 19, 2022)

The United States is working with Pakistan to bring about a more stable, secure and prosperous Afghanistan that respects the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including minorities and women, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

Addressing a news briefing in Washington, Price said: “We view Pakistan as an important stakeholder, an important partner, with whom we are engaging and have engaged as we work together to bring about an Afghanistan that is more stable, is more secure, is more prosperous, and importantly an Afghanistan that respects the basic and fundamental rights of its people, all of its people, including its minorities, its women, its girls.”

Price also said that for almost 75 years Washington’s relationship with Pakistan has been a vital one.

“We look forward to continuing that work with the new government in Pakistan across regional and international issues. This is work that has the potential to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and throughout the region.

“We have already congratulated the new Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on his election, and we look forward to working closely with his government,” he said.

During the news conference, Price would not be drawn on commenting on the recent airstrikes by Pakistan against Afghanistan. He deferred the question to the Pakistani government but did say the US was aware of such reports.