OIC Deplores Twin Suicide Attacks in Kabul

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation deplored the twin suicide attacks that claimed the lives of more than 20 people youth and two Journalists on Wednesday in Kabul.

The attacks, which targeted a gym during a sports contest, have been part of an increasing number of deadly violent strikes in Afghanistan.

Dr. Yousef al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condoled the Government and people of Afghanistan and deplored the terrorist attacks.

The Secretary General said, “Once again blind terror struck Afghanistan, obviously aimed at undermining security and stability of this Muslim country.”

Secretary General Al Othaimeen also stated that Afghanistan was not alone as the entire Muslim Ummah and the member states of the OIC firmly stand by Afghanistan in its search for lasting peace.