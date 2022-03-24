OIC adopts Islamabad Declaration, welcomes new Afghan trust fund

(Last Updated On: March 24, 2022)

The two-day meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers wrapped up on Wednesday in Islamabad after delegates adopted the 70 point Islamabad Declaration, which also touched on Afghanistan.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, while speaking at a press conference at the end of the 48th meeting of this 57-member body, said: “We shall continue dialogue with the authorities in Afghanistan, with international partners, with the objective to achieve peace, security and development in this member country of the OIC.”

Forty-six countries participated at a ministerial level, while the other countries were represented by senior officials.

Nearly 800 delegates attended the meeting hosted by Islamabad.

The meeting agenda included deliberations on the situation in Palestine, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Afghanistan.

Also, issues pertaining to Africa and Muslims in Europe and developments in Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Syria were taken up at the meeting.

Islamophobia, international terrorism and cooperation in economic, cultural, social, humanitarian, and scientific domains were the other subjects that were discussed.

A wide-ranging Islamabad Declaration containing as many as 70 points was adopted at the meeting by the conference.

Islamabad Declaration underscored strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan.

“We affirm our abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and express the confidence that the resilient Afghan people will continue to steer their country on the path to progress and prosperity. We recognize that sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan can only be assured through formation of a comprehensive, broad-based and inclusive government with the participation of all Afghan ethnicities,” the declaration read.

“We underline the importance of full respect for the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children and persons belonging to ethnic, religious and cultural minorities.

“We commend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for convening and Pakistan for hosting the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, on 19 December 2021, to mobilize humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan; note with apperception its decisions including the appointment of the Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General on Afghanistan, establishment of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund and Afghanistan Food Security Programme, and the strengthening of the OIC Mission in Kabul,” read the declaration.

“We appreciate the assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the office of the OIC Special Envoy on Afghanistan.

“We welcome the operationalization of the Humanitarian Trust Fund during the 48th CFM, and in this regard appreciate the pivotal role of the Islamic Development Bank. We appreciate the first important contribution received in the Trust Fund from Nigeria.

“We reiterate our call to the OIC Member States and other international partners to contribute generously to the Trust Fund, which would help alleviate the urgent humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and to provide them opportunities for progress and development,” read the declaration.

“We underline that Afghanistan’s early access to its financial resources is critical in preventing an economic meltdown and exacerbation of the humanitarian situation; and call for the return of the frozen national assets of Afghanistan to its people to whom they rightfully belong.

“We reaffirm the importance of ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan is not used as a platform or safe haven by any terrorist group, in particular Al-Qaeda, Daesh and its affiliates, ETIM, and TTP; and urge the international community to remain cautious against the possibility of incitement and the role of spoilers, both inside and outside the country, to derail efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan,” read the declaration.