COVID-19
Officials warn of possible 4th wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s health officials on Tuesday warned of a possible 4th wave of COVID-19 in the county, adding that treatment possibilities have been minimized recently.
The Afghan-Japan hospital in Afghanistan, which was allocated for Coronavirus patients, has received 35 patients from Ghazni and Daikundi provinces recently, said officials.
“As we see the situation it [Coronavirus cases] increases day by day. We registered samples, and now it has increased by 20%. Most patients are testing positive for Coronavirus,” said Zalmay Rashteen, head of the hospital.
Doctors at the Afghan-Japan hospital say that they face a serious shortage of money to stock and equip hospitals.
The doctors added they have not received their salaries for three months.
Doctors say that last year, during the 3rd wave of COVID-19, the virus spread and had many casualties.
They emphasize that a 4th wave would be difficult to contain, said Sahar, a doctor at the hospital.
The World Health Organization (WHO) meanwhile said that they had recorded 155,891 cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan since the start of the pandemic.
The organization added that 7,249 out of 155,891 have died of the virus in Afghanistan.
“There is no medical equipment such as drugs and other (necessities) to fight the 4th wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan,” said Qayamuddin, a doctor at the hospital.
This comes after the WHO said that 1.6 million doses of the vaccine in Afghanistan will expire if it is not used.
COVID-19
China urges faster COVID-19 testing amid latest outbreak
China is demanding faster and more accessible COVID-19 testing services in its latest effort to reinforce a zero-tolerance policy against the virus, even when cities have already scrambled to test millions in just a few days amid outbreaks.
Frequent testing, and sometimes mass testing, is standard practice in China’s containment of domestically transmitted outbreaks in the past year, but health authorities say testing services remain unsatisfactory in parts of China amid flare-ups, Reuters reported.
“Small clusters and sporadic infections have occurred in some areas, exposing problems such as the unreasonable locations of nucleic acid testing agencies, inconvenient services and delays in the returning of results,” state media reported on Tuesday, citing the National Health Commission (NHC).
China is facing a new wave of infections involving nearly 200 locally transmitted symptomatic cases in 12 provincial areas since October 17. Many of the infected were from remote parts of northwest China without as much health resources as major cities.
NHC said testing agencies should provide 24-hour services to the public and strive to have results within six hours for those who volunteer to be tested, according to state media reports.
NHC said in September that cities with over 5 million people should have the capacity to test everyone within three days.
Since the new coronavirus was found in late 2019, mainland China has reported 96,840 confirmed cases with symptoms, including both local and imported infections, with fatalities totalling 4,636.
COVID-19
China says 76% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
China has given complete doses of COVID-19 vaccines to about 75.6% of its population as of Oct. 23, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said on Sunday.
Some 1.068 billion people have now been inoculated with the required dosages, out of a population of 1.412 billion, Mi told a news briefing.
The country administered 2.245 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, official data showed.
China is giving booster shots to adults whose last dose was at least six months earlier, with priority groups including essential workers, older people and those with weaker immune systems, Reuters reported.
Data showed antibodies elicited by vaccines, including the most-used shots from Sinovac and Sinopharm, declined within months.
Wang Huaqing, chief expert for the immunization program at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said China would not keep giving people booster shots after booster shots.
“We hope that an ideal vaccine works well with the full doses of immunization,” Wang told the briefing.
“Even if it needs to be strengthened later, the number of boosters is limited,” Wang said. “We hope in the future there will be better vaccines and better vaccination procedures to achieve solid protection among the public.”
China has largely contained the virus in most areas, and the sporadic local outbreaks are tiny compared with those seen in other countries.
However, Mi cautioned on Sunday there is increasing risk that China’s latest outbreak, involving over 100 infections in a week across 11 provincial areas, will spread further.
COVID-19
Up to 180,000 health workers may have died from COVID-19
Between 80,000 and 180,000 health and care workers may have died from COVID-19 between January of 2020 and May of this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
This estimate features in a new WHO working paper based on the 3.45 million coronavirus-related deaths reported globally to the UN health agency up to May; a figure that WHO said may well be at least 60 percent lower than the actual number of victims.
To highlight the need for better protection, WHO was joined by global partners working to end the pandemic, to issue an urgent call for concrete action on behalf of workers in the sector.
Speaking to journalists in Geneva, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reiterated that “the backbone of every health system is its workforce.”
“COVID-19 is a powerful demonstration of just how much we rely on these men and women, and how vulnerable we all are when the people who protect our health are themselves unprotected”, he added.
WHO and partners said that apart from huge concern over deaths, an increasing proportion of the workforce continue to suffer from burnout, stress, anxiety and fatigue.
They are calling on leaders and policy makers to ensure equitable access to vaccines so that health and care workers are prioritized.
IEA to assess academic credentials of religious scholars
Officials warn of possible 4th wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
China urges faster COVID-19 testing amid latest outbreak
IEA leader meets with Chinese officials in Qatar, discusses bilateral issues
Tahawool: IEA efforts for recognition discussed
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
Afghan cricket team gears up for T20 World Cup
Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal
Tahawool: IEA efforts for recognition discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan ongoing economic crisis discussed
Zerbena: Role of overland transport’s in economy discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan denies reports it struck deal with US on Afghanistan operations
Sola: Russia’s concerns over possible threats from Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russia mulling excluding IEA from list of extremist groups: Putin
-
Latest News3 days ago
Biden approves $976 million for refugees in US including Afghans
-
World5 days ago
Biden says United States would come to Taiwan’s defense
-
Latest News4 days ago
US claims it killed senior al Qaeda leader in Syria with drone strike
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan one of 11 “highly vulnerable” countries regarding climate change
-
Latest News4 days ago
Torkham crossing opens to trucks and visa holders
-
Sport3 days ago
Super 12 stage kicks off in T20 World Cup 2021
-
Latest News5 days ago
Putin says Afghanistan’s financial assets should be unfrozen