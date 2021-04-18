Latest News
Officials say troops could be out long before September: New York Times
American officials said on Saturday that orders for the remaining US troops to start leaving Afghanistan could be issued in the next few days.
According to the New York Times, the officials, who were not named, said if US troops face no threats from the Taliban, the forces could be completely withdrawn well before the September 11 deadline.
This comes after US President Joe Biden announced last week that all US troops would be out of the country by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
US officials have not release details on the foreign troops withdrawal schedule except Biden did say last week that the process would start on May 1.
The Boston Globe meanwhile carried an op-ed article on Sunday which stated that there will be a terrible human — and moral — cost to this pullout from Afghanistan, “which is why so many former U.S. officials who have served there have been so depressed and angry during phone interviews this week”.
A former top Pentagon official David Sadney was quoted as saying: “There is a humanitarian disaster coming.”
“The Taliban are taking names, and they will start taking vengeance on women and young people, teachers and their families, who believed in U.S. values. They will be killed and tortured because they bought into a vision the U.S. supported and encouraged, ideas of democracy and free speech.
“I know Afghans who have and will die,” he said.
The article noted that the Biden team tried to accelerate political negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government, but they got nowhere.
The Taliban made clear that, with U.S. troops leaving, they believed victory was in hand. They opposed any form of constitutional democracy or elections in favor of harsh Islamic rule.
The article also quoted one former US ambassador to Kabul, Ryan Crocker, as saying: “This is a surrender. Everybody, China and Russia included, is taking note.”
The author of the op-ed Trudy Rubin states the Taliban will crow that they have defeated a superpower – especially since, for some bizarre reason, the final pullout date is set for the anniversary of al-Qaeda’s greatest triumph, the 9/11 attack on the United States.
She writes it would have made more strategic sense for the Biden team to change the narrative and instead of “forever war,” keep around 3,000 troops in the country indefinitely as an insurance policy to prevent a Taliban win until such time as a regional peace could be negotiated.
Rubin points out that after all, the US has kept troops in Germany and South Korea for decades, as a preventative measure.
Latest News
97 people wounded after train derails in Egypt
Ninety-seven people were injured on Sunday (April 18) when four train carriages derailed in Egypt’s Qalioubia province north of Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement.
Two security sources and local media reported that several people had been killed in the accident, but there was no official confirmation.
Officials did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
The train was heading from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura and derailed at 13.54 local time (11:54 GMT), about 40 kilometres north of Cairo, Egyptian National Railways said in a short statement.
The cause of the accident is being investigated, it added.
More than 50 ambulances took the injured to three hospitals in the province, the health ministry said.
The derailing is the latest of several recent railway crashes in Egypt. At least 20 people were killed and nearly 200 were injured in March when two trains collided near Tahta, about 440 km (275 miles) south of Cairo.
Latest News
Eight family members killed during Tarawih prayers in Nangarhar
Eight members of a family were killed by unknown armed men during Tarawih prayers in eastern Nangarhar province, sources said Sunday.
According to the sources, the incident took place inside a mosque in the Saracha Alikhan area in PD9 of the provincial capital Jalalabad city on Saturday evening.
At least eight members of a family were killed and one more wounded in the shooting, sources added.
So far, the motives behind the attack are not cleared.
Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, however, stated that the incident happened due to personal dispute over land.
Khogyani added that police have begun investigations.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Foreign envoys trying to persuade Taliban to attend Turkey Conference
Sources from the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said on Sunday that envoys from the United Nations, U.S, Turkey, and Qatar in Doha are trying to convince the Taliban to attend the upcoming Istanbul Conference.
Following the announcement that all foreign troops will be out of Afghanistan by September and not May 1 as per the US-Taliban agreement signed in February last year, the Taliban said it will not participate in any conference on Afghanistan’s future until there has been a full withdrawal of all foreign forces.
On Sunday, Hajji Din Mohammad, the deputy head of the HCNR said UN and US envoys “have no meeting with us [Afghan delegation], they have put in efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table in Turkey.”
“Taliban believe that the Doha deal has been violated by the US and therefore, they will not participate in any meeting,” said Mawalwi Qalamuddin, a politician.
The HCNR meanwhile said that they are working to finalize their list of participants for the Istanbul Conference.
“Preparations have been made for the Istanbul Conference and the agenda will be finalized soon,” said Faridon Khawzon, a spokesman for the HCNR.
Analysts however believe that the opportunity for peace will be missed if the Taliban does not attend the Istanbul Conference.
“The Taliban and government should try their best to reach peace, and should not miss this opportunity,” said Aziz Maharaj, an international relations analyst.
The HCNR says that Afghan negotiators are in contact with the Taliban in Doha to discuss related issues about peace.
Mohammad Naeem, the group’s Qatar-based spokesman announced last week that the group would not attend the Turkey Conference until all troops had left.
“Until all foreign forces completely withdraw from our homeland, the Islamic Emirate will not participate in any conference that shall make decisions about Afghanistan,” Naeem tweeted.
97 people wounded after train derails in Egypt
Eight family members killed during Tarawih prayers in Nangarhar
Foreign envoys trying to persuade Taliban to attend Turkey Conference
Afghan senators call for unity and talks in wake of troop pullout decision
Officials say troops could be out long before September: New York Times
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
North Korea fires two short-range missiles
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Tahawol: Foreign troops withdrawal from Afghanistan sparks concerns
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola: Foreign troops withdrawal could undermine peace process
Pas Az Khabar: Special interview with Tamim Asey, head of the Afghanistan peace and war institute
Tahawol: Reaction to US troops withdrawal discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban warns foreign forces to leave by May 1
-
COVID-194 days ago
COVID tragedy unfolding in India as Ganges festival continues
-
Latest News4 days ago
Lindsey Graham says Biden paving way for another 9/11-type attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban won’t take part in any conference until all troops withdrawn
-
Latest News4 days ago
US intelligence report warns prospects of peace ‘remain low’
-
Latest News4 days ago
NATO forces to leave together from Afghanistan: Blinken
-
Latest News3 days ago
U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions
-
Latest News5 days ago
UK to withdraw nearly all its troops from Afghanistan