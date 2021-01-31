Officials launch investigation into Badakhshan man’s suicide

(Last Updated On: January 31, 2021)

Local officials in Badakhshan province confirmed a 60-year-old man hanged himself in the Jurm district of Badakhshan province on Saturday evening.

Confirming the incident, Badakhshan governor spokesman Nik Mohammad Nazari said a delegation has been sent to the area to investigate the incident.

He said details will be shared with the media later.

The man was reportedly a resident of Dashtak village.

Meanwhile police spokesman Sanaullah Rouhani apologized for having given out information earlier that might not have been correct.

He said earlier the man committed suicide after having tried to borrow money from several relatives to buy food for his children overnight, but no one responded to his request.

Rouhani has since retracted this statement and said the reason for the man’s death is unclear.

However a number of provincial council members said the man’s name was Sardar Mohammad and he committed suicide due to poverty and hardship.