COVID-19
Officials die of Coronavirus as cases reach 17267 – Afghanistan
Two Afghan officials have died of Coronavirus in Kunduz province as the total cases reached 17267 in the country, local officials confirmed.
Esmat Muradi, a spokesman for Kunduz governor told Ariana News that Fahim Qarluq the district governor for Qala-e-Zal and General Rashid Bashir, Police Chief of the province have died from COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.
According to Muradi, Bashir passed away in a hospital in Kabul, and Qarluq died in Kunduz’s COVID-19 hospital.
Meanwhile, 758 new positive cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total affected to 17267, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.
The ministry said at least 24 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, adding that, so far, the fatalities have risen to 294 in the country.
At least 74 people have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 1522 in Afghanistan.
COVID-19
Gov’t officials don’t follow health guidelines, social distancing
The failure to comply with health guidelines and social distancing in gatherings by a number of high-ranking government officials has been criticized.
Citizens blame officials for being negligent to the Coronavirus, saying that their behavior is a sign of the government’s reluctance in the fight against the virus.
In the latest instance, the chairman of the High Reconciliation Council amongst other officials attended a ceremony without abiding by the health guidelines and/or social distancing.
That is, Salem Izadiar’s commemoration ceremony with the presence of high-ranked government officials and citizens, including high-ranking officials – without keeping any of the health guidelines in mind, is considered to be one of the main causes of Coronavirus outbreak.
Additionally, the Minister of Interior Affairs, who is considered as one of the key officials in the fight against Coronavirus, also attended a meeting in Baghlan, not taking into account any social distancing and/or health measures.
It is worth mentioning that recently Rashid Bashir, the police chief of Kunduz province, and Fahim Qarluq, the governor of Qala-e-Zal district the province, died of the virus.
The Ministry of Public Health has frequently expressed concerns over social non-compliance with health guidelines and its dire consequences.
On the other hand, the death toll from the virus has increased; however, only a part of the fatalities are officially recorded, but a larger proportion of Covid-19 positive or suspicious deaths are, for some reason, not reported at all.
Business
Covid-19 impacts; Afghanistan’s exports on hold
Afghanistan’s exports to other countries have been stalled due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus and no alternatives have been considered yet.
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) blames the government for failing to remove hurdles in Afghanistan’s exports, saying that the private sector will lose millions of dollars if trade with neighboring countries does not resume.
Officials in ACCI say that trade routes with neighboring countries have been blocked since the outbreak of the coronavirus, and the government has failed to find alternatives.
On the other hand, experts attribute the lack of work capacity in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan to the decline in exports to other countries.
“Officials at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan have failed to come up with a basic plan for exports and investment in the country,” experts say.
With the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country, a number of countries, including Iran and Pakistan, have closed their borders with Afghanistan.
In addition to the cessation of Afghanistan’s exports, this act sparked prices to rise domestically.
Meanwhile, experts and traders believe that the government should look for alternative ways to keep the drift of export and import alive.
COVID-19
Coronavirus Afghanistan updates; cases hike to 16,509
The Ministry of Public Health said that 759 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Afghanistan, bringing the total number of cases to 16,509.
Wahidullah Majrooh, a deputy for the Ministry of Public Health said, “In the past 24 hours, 1,322 cases were examined, of which 759 were tested positive, with 22 recoveries and five deaths.”
The new registries in the capital and provinces are reported as follows: Kabul with 266 cases, Herat 212, Balkh 39, Nangarhar 34, Paktia 66, Baghlan 27, Bamyan 21, Ghazni 18, Takhar 17, Faryab 18, Khost 25, Parwan four, Kapisa seven, Samangan two, and Badakhshan with three cases.
The Ministry of Public Health once again warns that if the people do not cooperate in the fight against the Coronavirus, the pandemic will affect all.
Wahidullah Majrooh, Deputy of the Ministry of Public Health, said, “Successful and effective treatment of the virus is dependent on every citizen of the country. A healthy diet and mental health will help to fight the Coronavirus. Let’s make sure we keep the community safe from the virus.”
The number of people infected with the Coronavirus is growing every day, raising public concerns.
The Ministry of Health emphasizes that the growing number of patients stems from people’s disregard for medical guidelines, which will result in the humanitarian crisis.
