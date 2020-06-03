Officials die of Coronavirus as cases reach 17267 – Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 3, 2020)

Two Afghan officials have died of Coronavirus in Kunduz province as the total cases reached 17267 in the country, local officials confirmed.

Esmat Muradi, a spokesman for Kunduz governor told Ariana News that Fahim Qarluq the district governor for Qala-e-Zal and General Rashid Bashir, Police Chief of the province have died from COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.

According to Muradi, Bashir passed away in a hospital in Kabul, and Qarluq died in Kunduz’s COVID-19 hospital.

Meanwhile, 758 new positive cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total affected to 17267, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

The ministry said at least 24 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, adding that, so far, the fatalities have risen to 294 in the country.

At least 74 people have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 1522 in Afghanistan.