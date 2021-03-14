Latest News
Officials cry foul over ethnicity and tribe categories for ID cards
The Afghan National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) has allegedly classified a number of ethnic groups and tribes into categories – in a move met with a strong backlash by Afghans including some government officials.
The categorized list of ethnicities and tribes is included in an online platform for registration for the new electronic national ID cards.
Based on the list, all Pashtuns in Afghanistan are classified into one ethnic group but the rest of the groups such as Tajiks, Hazaras, and Uzbeks are each divided into several tribes.
Some politicians believe that the NSIA’s list “deliberately” fuels disunity among the people of Afghanistan as the organization has categorized ethnic groups based on their “villages, districts and tribes.”
Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said the list lacks “scientific and practical” elements and this in itself could lead to disputes in the country.
“Hasty decisions would question the government and create divisions and mistrust among our people,” Mohammad Hedayat, the head of Danish’s media office said.
Meanwhile, former Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani stated that the NSIA has intentionally planned to divide ethnicities based on districts and villages.
Atta Mohammad Noor, Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Party, claimed that the NSIA is not “aware of the difference between an ethnicity and place of residency.”
“This government organization is not yet aware of this important fact that there is a huge difference between an ethnicity and the residence of a group, and you can never count the name of the location as the ethnicity of a specific people,” said Ahmad Afzal Hadid, Head of Balkh Provincial Council.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, also spoke out against the NSIA’s decision and called the list a “mistake.”
Abdullah called on the organization to rectify the issue.
The NSIA, however, claimed that its decision was made at the request of the people.
“This decision was made as per the request of a number of tribal elders and the interpretation of the third part of Article 4 of the Constitution,” said Roeina Shahabi, the spokesperson for the NSIA.
Shahabi stated: “According to the statement (tribal elders) requested through various official sources the inclusion of their tribes in the electronic ID card, which was not clearly mentioned in the Constitution.”
Article 4 of the Constitution reads: National sovereignty in Afghanistan shall belong to the nation, manifested directly and through its elected representatives. The nation of Afghanistan is composed of all individuals who possess citizenship of Afghanistan.
The nation of Afghanistan shall be comprised of Pashtun, Tajik, Hazara, Uzbek, Turkman, Baluch, Pachaie, Nuristani, Aymaq, Arab, Qirghiz, Qizilbash, Gujur, Brahwui, and other tribes.
The word Afghan shall apply to every citizen of Afghanistan. No individual of the nation of Afghanistan shall be deprived of citizenship. Citizenship and asylum-related matters shall be regulated by law.
Renowned singer Afsana Nawabi has passed away
Paikar Sultan also known as Afsana Nawabi, a well-known and popular Afghan singer, passed away in Germany on Saturday, her relatives confirmed.
According to her relatives, Nawabi had been undergoing treatment for cancer.
Afsana was born in 1950 (1329 in the Persian calendar year).
She graduated from Rabia Balkhi High School in Kabul but had already started singing during her high school years. Over the years she released hundreds of songs and music clips.
She was famous for “Man Mast-e-Bahar Husnat” and “Agar Zan namebod Adam namebod.”
Pakistani national assembly speaker to visit Kabul: Rahmani
The speaker of the Afghan Lower House of Parliament, Mir Rahman Rahmani said Sunday that the Pakistani National Assembly speaker Asad Qaisar will visit Kabul in the near future.
Rahmani, however, did not mention the exact date of Qaisar’s visit to Kabul.
Rahmani wrote on his Facebook page that he had a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan and discussed the Pakistani paramilitary officials’ trip to Kabul.
They also discussed the current political situation in the region, regional consensus, Moscow and Turkey’s peace summits, and the Afghan peace process, Rahmani’s media office said.
This comes as Rahmani and a group of lawmakers visited Pakistan in October 2020 and held talks with Pakistani officials on the peace process, relations between parliaments of the two countries, and other mutual topics.
Education Ministry reverses ban on schoolgirls over 12 singing in public
The Afghan Ministry of Education (MoE) has made a U-turn on the ban it imposed last week on schoolgirls over the age of 12 from singing in public.
On Wednesday, the MoE confirmed that schoolgirls over the age of 12 were with immediate effect banned from singing the national anthem or other group songs in public.
The decision immediately drew strong opposition from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, social media users and others.
The rights watchdog said the ban was in violation of Afghan laws, the Constitution, and child rights.
But on Saturday, the MoE did a U-turn and said in a statement that the letter had been issued by the Kabul Education Department and “does not reflect the stance of the Ministry of Education.”
The statement noted that the issue was still under review and the ministry would oppose the department’s suggestion.
The MoE also stated that its leadership remained committed to supporting the right of all students, including girls, to participate in cultural, arts and sports events.
The controversial letter last week stated that the ban would apply to all government and private schools.
Women in particular slammed the decision, saying that sensitive decisions especially relating to gender should not be taken by educational institutions.
But the Ministry of Education said last week the decision was made following an order from the National Assembly and at the suggestion of families.
“According to the order of the Ministry of Education, all public and private schools should organize singing groups for female students so that their members are girls under 12 years old,” one official said.
Najiba Arian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, confirmed the ban at the time and said the decision was made following complaints by families due to the “heavy load of studies on the shoulders of the students in high school and middle school”.
The principals of schools were also warned that they will face legal action if they break the rules.
