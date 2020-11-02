Officials condemn violent attack on Kabul University

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2020)

The Presidential Palace (ARG) along with other high-ranking officials, including Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, have strongly condemned the attack on Kabul University which started on Monday morning.

In a tweet, Abdullah said: “I strongly condemn today’s cowardly terrorist attack on Kabul Uni. Targeting educational institutions is a heinous crime. Students have the right to study in peace & security. I offer my sincere condolences to victims & their families. We will prevail over the forces of darkness.”

Abdullah was one of many people to raise their voices against Monday’s attack, which by mid-afternoon was still ongoing.

President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Siddiq Siddiqui said: “We have full confidence in the powerful arms of our security forces so that they will eliminate the terrorists as soon as possible. Following the defeat of the ‘infamous terrorists’ in Helmand, these groups are now disorganized and targeting academic venues.”

NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan, Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo also took to Twitter and said: “I strongly condemn today’s tragic attack on Kabul University. This is the second attack on educational institutions in Kabul in 10 days. Afghan children & youth need to feel safe going to school. NATO stands firmly behind all efforts to stop violence.”

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh also reacted. Outspoken as usual against all forms of terrorism, Saleh said the country will “correct our intelligence failures” but added that “the Talibs, their like minded satanic allies in the next door won’t be ever able to wash their Conscience of this stinking & non-justifiable attack on Kabul uni.”

The attack started soon after 11am and was still ongoing shortly before 3pm local time.

Insurgents detonated explosives at the entrance to the university before storming the Law Faculty.

Scenes of desperation played out on social media as frantic students fled the scene of shooting, dozens climbing walls to get to safety.

Police have confirmed that at least one attacker has been killed so far but others are still holed up inside the university.

The exact casualty toll is not yet known, but health officials say so far eight people have been taken to hospital.