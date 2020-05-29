Official: Laliga to resume on June 11

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2020)

The Spanish Football league known as La Liga will officially resume on June 11, says the Laliga’s president Javier Tebas.

While the Coronavirus shutdown the European football leagues for two months, the major football leagues are now preparing to resume their matches.

The Germany’s Bundesliga is already resumed, whereas the other major leagues are yet to resume their matches.

According to Javier Tebas, the Laliga’s president, the match between Real Betis and Sevilla on June 11 could restart the league.

Tebas added the 2020-2021 season of Laliga will start on September 12.

This comes as all matches of the league for this season will be held behind the closed doors.

The England’s Premier League is expected to start on June 17th, while the Italy’s Serie A will resume on June 21st.

The French Football League was cancelled for this season, and Paris Saint German became the early champion of the season.