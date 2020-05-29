Latest News
Official: Laliga to resume on June 11
The Spanish Football league known as La Liga will officially resume on June 11, says the Laliga’s president Javier Tebas.
While the Coronavirus shutdown the European football leagues for two months, the major football leagues are now preparing to resume their matches.
The Germany’s Bundesliga is already resumed, whereas the other major leagues are yet to resume their matches.
According to Javier Tebas, the Laliga’s president, the match between Real Betis and Sevilla on June 11 could restart the league.
Tebas added the 2020-2021 season of Laliga will start on September 12.
This comes as all matches of the league for this season will be held behind the closed doors.
The England’s Premier League is expected to start on June 17th, while the Italy’s Serie A will resume on June 21st.
The French Football League was cancelled for this season, and Paris Saint German became the early champion of the season.
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan reached 13,659
In the past 24 hours, 623 new positive cases of Covid-19 were registered in Afghanistan, bringing the total affected to 13,659, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.
The number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Afghanistan is growing each passing day.
In the last 24 hours, out of 985 samples tested, 623 were positive as follows:
271 cases in Kabul, 179 in Herat, 67 in Nangarhar, 23 in Balkh, 18 in Khost, 13 in Laghman, 10 in Parwan, 10 in Badakhshan, nine in Paktika, nine in Bamyan, seven in Paktia, three in Logar, two in Takhar, and one case in Kunar and Daikundi provinces.
This comes as it has been weeks since laboratories in some provinces like Kandahar are not active, and thousands of samples are not tested yet.
The Ministry of Public Health underlined that 11 Covid-19 patients passed out in the past 24 hours, brining the death toll to 246.
Meanwhile, 50 other patients recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,259.
Officials in the Ministry of Health said that Coronavirus in Kabul is out control.
The Ministry of Public Health prepared a new plan of quarantine for Kabul city which will be presented to the cabinet on Saturday.
According to the new plan, Kabul will go to quarantine for another one month, after which, the restrictions will be removed gradually.
The Ministry of Public Health again stated that if people do not follow the health instructions, the situation will get even worse.
Latest News
NATO reiterates commitment to Afghanistan
The NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană has reiterated support to Afghan peace and lasting security in the country.
Geoană attended a teleconference meeting of international donors on Afghanistan, chaired by Hartwig Schafer, the World Bank’s Vice President for the South Asia Region.
Deputy Secretary General @Mircea_Geoana stresses #NATO’s commitment to #Afghanistan at virtual donor meeting chaired by the @WorldBankSAsia. https://t.co/GF6Bm4f480
— NATO in Afghanistan (@NATOscr) May 29, 2020
The NATO Deputy Secretary-General highlighted the importance of close consultation and coordination amongst different members of the international community with regard to our continued support to Afghanistan.
He restressed that NATO welcomes the decision taken by Afghanistan’s political leaders to resolve their differences and form an inclusive government, as well as the recently held cease-fire over Eid-ul Fitr.
During the meeting, Mircea Geoană said that NATO Allies and partners are firmly committed – through the NATO-led Train/Advise/Assist Resolute Support Mission and with funds – to support ongoing efforts towards lasting peace and long-term security in Afghanistan, NATO said in a statement.
Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, Acting Minister of Finance of Afghanistan, as well as by representatives of NATO Allies and partners, and of other international organizations, including the European Union, the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank had also attended the meeting.
Latest News
Taliban storm police outpost in Paktia, killing 14
At least 14 Afghan forces were killed after the Taliban militants stormed a security outpost in Paktia province, the Defense Ministry confirmed in a statement.
The incident has taken place in the Dandaw Patan district of the province on Thursday night.
At least 14 Afghan border police were killed and three others wounded, the MoD said, claiming that the Taliban has broken the ceasefire.
The ministry added that the insurgents suffered heavy casualties as the Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.
It has been the Taliban’s second major attack against the Afghan forces after a 3-day ceasefire was ended on Tuesday midnight.
On Wednesday, the Taliban fighters attacked a security outpost in Parwan province in which at least seven local army soldiers were killed and two more were wounded.
