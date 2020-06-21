Latest News
Nuristan Governor survives gun attack – Kabul
Hafiz Abdul Qayyum, governor of Nuristan province has survived a gun attack in the Sorubi district of Kabul.
Unknown armed men attacked the convoy of vehicles carrying Nuristan’s governor at around 7 a.m. today and Qayyum escaped unharmed.
The official was on his way from Kabul to Jalalabad while his vehicles came under attack.
Qayyum confirmed the incident, saying that one of his bodyguards was killed and another wounded in shoot exchange.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Afghan Senate says will not pass amendments to media law
The Upper House of the Afghan parliament said Saturday that it will not pass the latest amendments in the media law.
A number of Afghan senators believe that the amendments to the media law by the government were in controversy with the Afghan constitution and the values of freedom of expression, saying that if the bill is sent to the House, the senators will not vote for it.
The amendment to the media law, which has been approved by the government cabinet, has raised serious concerns in the country’s media community.
While the Article 4 of the Constitution states that freedom of expression and thought is the right of every person and that this right is enshrined in law without interference, restriction or threat by government officials, the word “threat” is removed in the latest amendment of the government which is a violation of the 19th article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The amendment also notes that the source of information can be disclosed to government agencies, such as the prosecutor’s office, security, and the police, while the source can only be disclosed to the court.
Opposing the amendments, senators say that they will not allow restrictions on the media.
Meanwhile, Afghan journalists call on both of the Lower and Upper House not to pass the bill.
Journalists and the media consider the government’s amendments to be against the articles of 7, 120, and 122 of the Constitution.
The government is said to have amended 13 articles of the media law.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 28424
The Ministry of Public Health said Saturday that 546 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.
According to the ministry, 173 people in Kabul, 132 people in Herat, 68 people in Khost, 31 people in Paktika, 26 people in Takhar, 19 people in Daikundi, 18 people in Kunar, 16 people in Farah, 9 people in Paktia, 9 people in Nuristan, 9 people in Kunduz, 8 people in Logar, 6 people Panjsher, 6 people in Balkh, 5 people in Samangan, 4 people in Kandahar, 4 people in Helmand, and 3 people in Nangarhar were tested positive for Coronavirus.
It brings the total affected people in 28424 in the country, the ministry added.
Meanwhile, 21 people have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while 330 others were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.
So far, 569 people have died of COVID-19 and 8292 others have been recovered from the virus.
Asia, Africa to be dimmed by rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse
The most dramatic “ring of fire” solar eclipse will cast shadow over Western Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, India and southern China on Sunday, the Guardian said in a report.
Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, to completely obscure the sun’s light.
The guardian report said, “Sunday’s eclipse coincides with the northern hemisphere’s longest day of the year, the summer solstice, when Earth’s North Pole is tilted most directly toward the sun.”
The “ring of fire” will first be seen in northeastern Republic of Congo just a few minutes after sunrise.
The eclipse will be visible from 09:16 am to 12:25 pm of Kabul time.
The exact alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun will last for only 38 seconds. This time, the moon will not completely block the sun’s light which is why it’s called ‘ring of fire’ because the sun light will be visible from the edges of the moon creating a ring shape.
There will be a second solar eclipse in 2020 over South America on 14 December in which the moon will completely block the sun light.
