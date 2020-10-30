Latest News
Nuristan attracts more tourists, faces lack of facilities
The provincial governor of Nuristan province Mohammad Ghafoor Malikzai, says that after the government in June this year designated the province as a national park to protect the environment and local culture now a large number of domestic and foreign tourists visit the province.
According to the local officials due to the increase in the number of domestic and foreign tourists, they are facing shortage of restaurants and residential areas.
“Unfortunately we are facing lack of restaurants for tourists but we are planning to build restaurants in the future,” said Malikzai.
Green forests, historic sites, wildlife and the unique local customs and traditions are what led the National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) to declare the province as a national park.
Local officials said that Parun city, the capital of Nuristan, is relatively safe in the eastern provinces.
Nuristan province in eastern Afghanistan due to the vicinity of the border with Pakistan, the Taliban have always tried to make this province insecure. But the police chief of the province Mohammad Sabir said, that the security of Nuristan is better than other provinces and the center of Nuristan province and the roads leading to it are safe.
Meanwhile, the police chief ensures the safety of tourists in the province.
“All the plans of the enemy have been thwarted by the police and the help of the local residents,” said Sabir.
However, the residents of Nuristan say that the declaration of Nuristan into a national park will play a significant role in the preservation of forests, historic sites and wildlife.
The residents also ask the citizens of the country to visit Nuristan province.
Rescue operations underway for Vietnam landslides victims
Rescue teams continue searching for more signs of life under the rubbles after landslides triggered by heavy rains from Typhoon Molave in Quang Nam province of Vietnam, local news agencies reported.
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported that the Vietnam army with heavy machinery, specialized equipment, and sniffer dogs have been mobilized to search victims of the landslides.
Three villages were hit by the landslide that buried dozens of people.
The exact death toll yet to be determined, but according to the reports at least 19 people were killed and dozens of people were wounded in the tragedy.
The VNA reported that at least 33 people were rescued, and operations underway to find the remaining 14.
According to the reports, Typhoon Molave made landfall in the morning on Wednesday between Quang Ngai and Quang Nam provinces. So far, 374,000 people have been evacuated.
Meanwhile, millions of people were left without electricity, and at least 56,000 houses have been damaged.
Boosting regional cooperation priority of Afghanistan’s foreign policy: Atmar
Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said Thursday that Boosting cooperation with the regional countries including Iran is one of the priorities of Afghan foreign policy.
Atmar spoke to Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian via a video conference late on Thursday.
Referring to the status of Iran in Afghan foreign policy and his recent meetings with the senior Iranian officials, Atmar stated that promoting and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, security fields, and exchanging technical experiences between the two countries’ experts is a priority of Afghanistan’s foreign policy.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the two sides discussed plans to expand cooperation in the field of energy transmission, trade and transit development, the inauguration of the Khaf-Herat railway, proposals for joint investments, preparations for holding the Joint cooperation commission meeting, finalization of a memorandum of understanding as well as the comprehensive document of cooperation between Kabul and Tehran.
Contracts signed to improve services at Afghan airports
Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority and Group 42 of the United Arab Emirates signed three contracts in the areas of security services, operation management, ground handling, and aviation systems and technology on Thursday.
The contract was signed by Mohammad Qasim Wafayezada, Head of Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority, and Mansoor Al-Mansoori, Chief Operating Officer of Group 42 of the UAE in the presence of President Ashraf Ghani, the national security advisor Hamdullah Mohib, and Acting Minister of Finance Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal at the Presidential Palace on Thursday afternoon.
The Presidential Palace said in a statement that Ataullah Nasib, Head of Investment Facilitation Unit of Office of the President said UAE’s Group 42 develop and deploy high-impact industry solutions in the sectors of aviation, energy, healthcare, oil and gas, and extractive industry, adding that the company showed willingness and commitment to enter into cooperation with Afghanistan in areas related to civil aviation, mainly for Afghanistan’s four international airports.
Terming the contracts ‘truly strategic, President Ashraf Ghani said, “We celebrated the birth of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) this morning and signed strategic cooperation agreement with the UAE company in the afternoon.”
He added that historical and political relations between Afghanistan and UAE can be named as ‘comprehensive economic partnership’.
President Ghani said, unfortunately, the great potentials at Afghanistan international airports haven’t been utilized. He stressed that the government has entered into cooperation with G42 as the company has great experiences in the fields of security services, ground handling, and aviation systems and technology.
“I am confident that officials, service personnel of airports, clients, and our people will feel the tangible changes upon implementation of these contracts,” Ghani added.
“Our airports are our vital infrastructures so we need to ensure standard service delivery which is essential in terms of operation management and ground handling,” added the president while underlining that export of Afghan products through air corridor should meet those standards.
President Ghani highlighted that Hamid Karzai International Airport has great potentials to turn into a cargo platform.
He added that international airports of Kandahar and Herat can serve as connection points with UAE and Mawlana Jalaluddin Balkhi airport can link Afghanistan to Central Asia, which altogether create a suitable network of airports.
Meanwhile, Mansoor Al-Mansoori stated that the contracts would create more opportunities for cooperation between Afghan and UAE institutions.
He noted that Afghanistan and UAE enjoy historical and friendly ties that have been further consolidated within recent years.
