Number of People ‘Affected by Malnutrition Increases in Country’

(Last Updated On: June 7, 2019)

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on the World Food Safety Day warned of the unprecedented increase in the number of people affected by malnutrition in the country.

Seventh of June was declared as the World Safety Day by the United Nations on December 2018.

Based on the statistics, half of Afghanistan’s population are below the poverty line.

“Two million children are affected by the severe malnutrition in Afghanistan,” said Wahidullah Mayar, the Spokesman for MoPH.

Meanwhile, officials in the Ministry of Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said that to prevent the problem they have considered agricultural projects.

“The Ministry implements its projects in terms of producing the fruits, vegetables, cereals, and other products which have a considerable role on food safety,” said Akbar Rustami, the Spokesperson for MAIL.

This comes as insecurity, unemployment, the decrease of the economic growth, reduction of the aids and investments are considered to be the main reasons for food safety deficiency in Afghanistan.