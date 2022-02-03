World
Number of missing in Ecuador landslide falls to six, death toll 24
The mayor of Ecuador’s capital Quito revised the number of people missing after a landslide on Monday (January 31) from 12 to 6, although rescue work was still going on Wednesday (February 2), while the death toll stood at 24.
Ecuador’s worst rains in nearly two decades overwhelmed a dam near the working class neighbourhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna, sending mud and rocks down on residences and streets.
According to authorities, the number of injured has increased to 52 and repair work will begin on dozens of affected homes.
“We are trying to give the corresponding procedure to the people who disappeared,” Commander of Ecuadorean Police, Colonel William Calle, told Reuters.
Ecuador is facing heavy rains in several areas which have caused rivers to overflow and affected hundreds of homes and roads. Rains in Quito on Monday were equivalent to 75 litres per square meter.
“We’re helping and we’re doing the work very cautiously because suddenly, God forbid, there’s still someone out there under the rubble. We always have that hope of locating someone,” said Juan Carlos Alquinga, resident of the area and volunteer for cleaning operations.
World
Attacks on Pakistan military bases kill four soldiers, 15 insurgents
Insurgents in the Pakistani province of Balochistan attacked two military bases overnight, killing four soldiers while losing 15 of their own men, a top official said on Thursday, in the latest violence in the resource-rich region where China is investing.
The attacks came hours before Prime Minister Imran Khan set off for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, where he will have meetings with President Xi Jinping and other leaders.
“Our armed forces repulsed the big attacks,” Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said in a video statement.
Four soldiers and 15 insurgents were killed while four or five insurgents were surrounded and the army would deal with them, he said.
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLF) group claimed responsibility in a statement sent to a Reuters reporter, saying its suicide bombers had detonated explosive-laden vehicles at the entrance of the bases killing more than 50 soldiers.
Last week, the insurgents killed 10 soldiers in an attack on a post near the port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, the heaviest casualty toll for the army in the Balochistan insurgency in years.
Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades for a separate state, saying the central government unfairly exploits Balochistan’s rich gas and mineral resources.
They usually attack gas projects, infrastructure and the security forces. They also attack Chinese projects, and occasionally kill Chinese workers despite Pakistani assurances that it is doing everything it can to protect the projects.
China is involved in the development of the Gwadar port and other projects in the province as part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.
China has been raising its security concerns with Pakistan, especially after 10 Chinese workers were killed and 26 were wounded in an attack in northern Pakistan last year.
Pakistan has approved $11.6 million in compensation for the victims’ families.
Khan and his team would be exploring economic opportunities on the visit to Beijing, including trying to persuade Chinese businesses to set up in Pakistan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said.
World
Erdogan visits Ukraine hoping to play mediator with Russia
President Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine on Thursday after pitching Turkey as a mediator to ease tensions with Russia, and an official said he was not picking any sides in the crisis.
The Turkish official told Reuters that Ankara expects tensions to ease after the meeting in Kyiv. On Wednesday, Ankara and Kyiv said they would sign a free trade agreement and other deals.
Russia has denied any plans of invading Ukraine amid concern by many Western nations over its build up of more than 100,000 troops near the border, but has demanded sweeping security guarantees from the West.
Erdogan’s trip comes after visits by leaders of NATO members Britain, Poland, and the Netherlands to Kyiv amid the standoff. Turkey has good ties with Kyiv and Moscow but has said it would do what is necessary as a NATO member if Russia invades.
Ankara offered in November to help ease building tensions, and last month Turkish diplomatic sources said both Russia and Ukraine were open to the idea.
A separate Turkish official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Erdogan will call on both sides to exercise restraint, and added Ankara wanted to continue its cooperation with both of the “very important” countries.
Turkey’s “approach is not picking one side or standing against one country in the tensions,” the official said. “With Erdogan’s initiative and with some of the messages he will convey, we expect tensions to ease.”
Turkey shares the Black Sea with Ukraine and Russia. Erdogan has said conflict would be unacceptable in the region and warned Russia that an invasion would be unwise.
While forging cooperation with Russia on defence and energy, Turkey has opposed Moscow’s policies in Syria and Libya, as well as its annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. It has also sold sophisticated drones to Ukraine and inked a deal to produce more near Kyiv, angering Russia.
Ukraine’s prime minister said on Wednesday that Ukraine and Turkey would sign a dozen agreements including a free trade deal during the talks in Kyiv.
World
IEA rejects claims of Afghan interference in Kazakhstan unrest
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday said in a statement there was no truth in allegations that Afghanistan was in any way involved in the recent unrest in Kazakhstan.
Some media outlets have quoted Russian officials as saying that some individuals from Afghanistan also took part in the protests in Kazakhstan, read the statement.
“We strongly reject the claim that the Islamic Emirate allows anyone to use Afghanistan’s territory to the detriment of any other country, or to interfere in the affairs of other countries, nor has there been any evidence available,” the statement read.
While we want a reasonable and peaceful solution to the problems in Kazakhstan, we assure all parties that there is no threat to any country from Afghan soil, the statement quoted Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as saying.
