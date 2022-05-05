Latest News
Number of child asylum seekers in EU soared in 2021, with many from Afghanistan
The number of unaccompanied children who sought asylum in the European Union in 2021 jumped by 72% as the number of refugees arriving from Afghanistan rose sharply, the bloc’s statistics office said on Wednesday.
Overall however, the number of asylum seekers who were granted protection in the European Union fell 5% last year, Eurostat said, without giving reasons.
Eurostat said 23,255 unaccompanied minors applied for asylum last year, up from 13,550 in 2020.
Most of those who came from Afghanistan, where the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seized power from the former U.S.-backed government last August, were male and aged 16 or 17, Reuters reported.
The war-torn country’s economy collapsed last year and thousands fled after U.S. and other foreign forces withdrew.
EU states granted asylum in 267,360 cases last year, of which half of applicants were deemed to be refugees and the remainder given subsidiary and humanitarian protection status.
Syrian citizens accounted for over a quarter of successful asylum cases last year, followed by Afghans and Venezuelans. Germany, France and Italy were their main destinations.
Based on available data, EU countries granted asylum to 5,070 unaccompanied minors, 34% of whom received refugee status.
IEA ready to negotiate with US on ‘external issues’
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Wednesday it is ready to negotiate with the United States on issues of an external nature.
US suspended talks with IEA in March after it reversed a decision to allow girls to return to secondary school.
“IEA believed in negotiation and dialogue with all parties including the US since the very beginning. We are ready to negotiate on issues having external dimension with all parties,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for IEA.
“I am sure problems and concerns can be resolved through talks,” he said.
The official said that the international community continues to engage with the IEA to some extent, as he referred to the operation of the EU embassy in Kabul and the World Bank’s resumption of work on some projects in Afghanistan.
He stressed that humanitarian issues should be separate from political issues.
Experts believe that apart from the issue of girls’ education, IEA’s warm relations with China and Russia have also affected its ties with the West.
“It requires a strong diplomacy. I think the Taliban (IEA) must understand how to maintain relations with the East and the West. It is a very critical point, and if the Taliban (IEA) don’t understand, it will create problems in future,” said Mohammad Ishaq Atmar, a political expert.
IEA seized power in Afghanistan nearly nine months ago, but it has not been officially recognized by any country.
Formation of an inclusive government, ensuring the rights of women and minorities are among the major conditions of the international community for recognition of the IEA.
22 dead, 18 injured in flash floods across Afghanistan
At least 22 people have died, 18 others injured and seven are still missing in flash floods in 12 provinces across the country.
Afghanistan’s national disaster management authority (ADMA), says more than 260 homes have been partially damaged, 19 homes have been completely destroyed, 500 acres of land were damaged, and 120 livestock dead.
Afghanistan’s Meteorological Department meanwhile has warned that 27 provinces of the country are still at risk of floods caused by the heavy rains.
Local officials in Faryab say floods in the province have caused huge financial losses but they did not report exact statistics.
“Investigations are ongoing and we have helped those affected and our team is on the ground trying to help people,” said Ghulam Ghaus Naseri, acting Minister of State for Disaster Management.
Afghanistan’s Meteorological Department said Wednesday that 27 provinces are at risk of floods, and estimates that rainfall in some provinces will be between 20 mm and 60 mm.
“The probability of rain in twenty-seven provinces of the country with floods was forecasted, which was published through our website along with its possible dangers, and these rains will continue until Thursday,” said Mohammad Nasim Murad, the head of weather forecasts at AMD.
This comes after widespread rain was recorded across parts of the country this week including Baghlan, Faryab, Badghis and Parwan.
UNSC condemns continued attacks against Afghan civilians
The UN Security Council has condemned “in the strongest terms” the continued terrorist attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by the council, the UNSC condemned the recent attacks, including the attack against the Mawlawi Sekander mosque in Kunduz on April 22 which killed more than 25 people, and the attack against the Khalifa Sahib mosque in Kabul on April 29 which early reports said killed at least 30 people.
“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” said the statement.
The council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable.
They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the UN and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.
