Number of Afghan children without enough food rises to 3.3 million
The number of children in Afghanistan not getting enough to eat has increased by 3.3 million in the four months since the collapse of the previous government, Save the Children has reported.
According to data from UN World Food Programme (WFP), as of the end of November, 98% of the population do not have enough to eat — an alarming jump from 81% before 15 August.
Afghanistan is facing its worst food crisis on record. This winter, 14 million children are expected to face potentially life-threatening levels of hunger, and rates of malnutrition are soaring.
With Afghanistan’s aid-dependent healthcare system on the brink of collapse, Save the Children warned that many severely malnourished children are unable to access the specialist treatment they need to survive.
Kandahar
30 couples marry in mass wedding ceremony in Kandahar
As many as 30 couples married in a mass wedding ceremony in southern Kandahar province on Thursday.
The ceremony was sponsored by a charity organization, aimed at standing against the traditional expensive and extravagant wedding parties in the country.
Former MP Sayed Ahmad Selab, head of the organization, stated: “People are facing poverty, unemployment, and economic crisis; and paying off the bride price, or dowry; bad-marriage tradition; overspending; and extravagance by the bride’s family must be barred so that domestic violence and crimes are prevented.”
“Selab charity foundation has begun a campaign to [persuade people] to reduce bride price as well as to eliminate bad-marriage traditions,” Selab said.
Welcoming the organization’s initiative, the couples who got married on Thursday stated that they had waited years to get married as “they were not able to afford the usual lavish affair.”
Wahidullah, one of the grooms who married on Thursday, stated he was very happy that he “could get married because I was not able to afford the ceremony.”
Weddings in Afghanistan are traditionally very expensive as dowries need to be paid, gold has to be purchased, bridal wear bought, and hundreds, and sometimes thousands of guests attend the parties at massive wedding halls.
In addition, the groom has to pay from 100,000 AFN ($1,000) up to 3,000,000 AFN ($29,000) as the dowry.
Young couples often start married life in debt as they take out loans to pay for the event.
Drone strike on Pakistani Taliban leader fails to explode, TTP sources say
A drone strike hit a house just inside Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan, apparently targeting a senior member of the Pakistani Taliban, but the missile failed to explode, Reuters quoting Pakistani Taliban sources said on Thursday.
One of the Pakistani Taliban officials said the drone fired a missile at a hujra, or guesthouse on the compound of Maulvi Faqir Mohammad, a senior leader of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan movement (TTP), read the report.
“It was around 3:30 when a drone suddenly appeared in the sky. We got worried and advised Maulvi Faqir to go to a safe place but he refused and argued it was not possible to hide in the daytime,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
According to the report around half an hour later, when Faqir Mohammad left his own house to visit the guesthouse, the missile struck.
“He was about 3 metres away from the hujra room when the drone fired a missile and hit the same room. Luckily the missile didn’t explode and he and other people around him remained safe,” he said.
Faqir Mohammad is a former deputy leader of the TTP who spent eight years in Afghanistan’s Bagram prison before being released by the Afghan Taliban [Islamic Emirate] following their shock overthrow of the Western-backed government in Kabul on Aug. 15.
The apparent attempt to kill him in a drone strike came after talks to agree a permanent ceasefire between the TTP and the Pakistani government broke down last week after the militant movement refused to extend a 30-day truce.
According to Reuters the TTP, which has fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad, is a separate movement from the Afghan Taliban [Islamic Emirate] but TTP fighters and senior leaders have long been known to shelter in the lawless eastern border regions of Afghanistan.
Naseer Ahmad Faiq becomes Afghanistan’s envoy to UN, replacing Isaczai
Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations announced late Thursday night that Naseer Ahmad Faiq has taken over the leadership of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, replacing Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai.
Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations wrote in an official tweet that Faiq is in charge of all activities of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.
The Mission said in a statement that Faiq would work with all members of the organization and United Nations officials to address the dire humanitarian situation currently facing Afghanistan, including the fundamental rights of all citizens, including women’s rights, girls and ethnic minorities.
The statement noted that mobilizing and providing humanitarian assistance and the effective delivery of aid to Afghanistan’s vulnerable people, who are starving in the winter cold, are among the priorities that require immediate attention.
However, the statement did not provide details by which authority Faiq was appointed as Afghanistan’s new permanent representative to the United Nations.
Faiq took over the leadership of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations a day later, when Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United Nations, Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai, resigned on Wednesday, according to US media reports.
Isaczai, however, has not yet officially commented on his resignation from Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.
Foreign Policy website quotes three Afghan diplomats as saying that Isaczairesigned for a reason that’s been appointed to another UN post.
Isaczai was appointed to this position in July 2021 by former Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.
On December 6, the UN General Assembly decided that Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai would remain Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, a move criticized by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA], who called the decision “unfair.”
The new government, however, has appointed IEA’s political spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations.
