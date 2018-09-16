NUG Leaders Meet Sayyaf at His Residence in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2018 7:23 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday met with former Jihadi leader Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf at his residence in Kabul.

According to a statement released by the President’s office, the meeting took place on Sunday morning in Paghman district of Kabul at the invitation of Sayyaf. The two sides discussed political and security issues during the meeting.

The meeting of NUG leaders with Sayyaf comes amid strong criticism of the politicians on the election process.

Sayyaf is part of the Grand National Coalition of Afghanistan which has been formed as government opposition.

Days earlier, Sayyaf has said that they working on a plan to ensure peace talks with the Taliban. He has also said that the elections must be held in the country and that no one is allowed to halt the process.

The meeting also comes amid protests of GNCA supporters against the election commission in Balkh and Kandahar provinces which already led into closure of the commission’s provincial offices.