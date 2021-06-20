NSC unveils plan to protect children from being ‘tools of war’

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2021)

The Afghan National Security Council (NSC) said Sunday that the Taliban militants are using children as tools of war.

During an event on Sunday, the NSC unveiled the “Policy on the Protection of Children in Armed Conflict”, which is aimed at seeking ways to protect children in the conflict.

The council also called on the United Nations to put pressure on the Taliban to stop using children as tools of war.

“The Taliban do not care about any group and the group uses children and women as shields on the battlefield,” said Haroon Rashid Sherzad, Deputy Minister of the Interior Ministry.

Alice Akunga, UNICEF Deputy Representative, who also attended the event stated: “Our next step is to implement this policy to ensure that children are protected from murder, sexual assault, recruitment as a soldier, and kidnapping.”

The Taliban, however, has constantly rejected involving children in battles.