NSC Orders Afghan Forces To Intensify Raids Against Taliban

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2018)

Afghan National Security Council Office (NSC) has ordered the military forces to increase their offensive attacks against the Taliban insurgents across the country.

According to a statement released by NSC, the decision to increase raids against the Taliban was taken in a bid to ensure the safety of the people and decrease casualties to the Afghan Defense and Security forces.

“The enemies of Afghanistan people have sustained heavy casualties in a face-to-face fight with our armed forces in every occasion and due to our forces’ bravery and sacrifices, the enemies have faced defeat. Therefore, they [enemies] have changed their fighting strategy by killing innocent civilians which clearly indicates their weakness,” the statement said.

The statement added that the Taliban continues to wage an “exotic imposed” war as the Afghan nation struggles with the drought and cold winter season which has added in the difficulties of the people and has inflicted losses on them.

This comes as the Afghan military forces are currently battling the insurgents across the country including in Ghazni, Farah, Baghlan, Kunduz, Takhar, Zabul, and Ghor provinces.