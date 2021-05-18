Latest News
NSC claims Taliban still has ‘firm ties’ with terrorist groups
The Afghan National Security Council (NSC) said the Taliban has focused on continuing the war and that the group has “ideological” and “financial” ties with terrorist groups
Rahmatullah Andar, a spokesman for the NSC, said in a series of tweets Tuesday that the Taliban has no will to bring peace to Afghanistan and that the Taliban still has firm ties with terrorist groups.
“There are still foreign fighters in the Taliban rows who are practically involved in the war…that is why the US-Taliban Doha deal was reviewed,” Andar said.
Ander stated that the Taliban insurgents are doing their best to capture certain areas and then “destroy them, forcing people to be displaced and disrupting public order and paving the way for looting [of public facilities]”.
Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib meanwhile said all forms of leverage must be used against the Taliban in order to persuade the group to engage in peace talks seriously.
In a phone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Mohib stated that all “levers of influence” should be used to induce the Taliban to engage in talks earnestly, “including UN sanctions and other avenues where China’s unique capabilities can be helpful.”
The Taliban, so far, has not commented on this regard.
NSA says all leverage possible needed to get Taliban to talks tables
Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib said Tuesday that all forms of leverage must be used to get the Taliban to actively engage in peace talks.
Mohib’s comments come amid an uptick in attacks by the Taliban in many province across the country following the three-day Eid ceasefire.
On Monday, Mohib discussed the Afghan peace process with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a phone conversation.
According to Mohib’s office, Wang assured Mohib of China’s full support for peace, stating: “China wants an independent, sovereign and unified Afghanistan.”
Wang noted that a political settlement is the only viable solution for ending the long-term war in Afghanistan.
Mohib’s office stated that the two sides identified terrorism as a common threat that both sides should fight.
“Wang Yi offered that China can increase its efforts, including regionally, in support of peace in Afghanistan,” the organization said.
Meanwhile, Mohib told Wang that “Afghanistan believes all levers of influence should be used to induce Taliban to engage earnestly in peace, including UN sanctions and other avenues where China’s unique capabilities can be helpful.”
Clashes intensify around the country in past 24 hours
A major Taliban attack in Baghlan province has been pushed back by Afghan security forces, local officials confirmed Tuesday.
According to them, at least 25 militants were killed and 10 were wounded.
Provincial officials said the Taliban attacked the Baghlan-e-Markazi district from four directions but faced serious resistance from the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).
A clearance operation is still underway but officials have said the Taliban was pushed back and ANDSF forces are advancing.
“There is no need for anxiety. We are just slowing our operations because the enemy has laid a lot of mines and they are using people’s houses, and we want to move forward carefully to prevent civilian casualties,” said Safiullah Mohammadi, a military commander in Baghlan province.
“We assure all our people, especially the people of central Baghlan, that central Baghlan is under the control of the security forces and the enemy has suffered many casualties, and we assure you that we are moving forward,” said Sayed Kamal Wardak, district governor of Baghlan-e-Markazi district.
The ministry of defense said at least 143 Taliban were killed and 66 others were wounded in Nangarhar, Zabul, Herat, Badghis, Faryab, Balkh, Helmand, and Baghlan provinces as a result of ANDSF operations during the past 24 past hours.
Also, 52 IEDs were discovered and defused safely by the Afghan National Army.
According to the MoD, an airstrike by Afghan forces was carried out on a key Taliban stronghold in Faryab province, killing 19 Taliban members, including four commanders. Among the dead are three Pakistanis, officials said adding a number of vehicles had also been destroyed.
The 209th Shaheen Corps says an attack took place on Monday in Pashtun Kot district, where the Taliban shadow district governor for Almar district, the Taliban shadow district governor for Bala Murghab district, the Taliban military commission for Andkhoy district, a Taliban local commander and three Pakistani citizens were killed.
The Ministry of Defense meanwhile said 26 Taliban members were killed and 16 others were wounded in another airstrike that targeted a Taliban gathering in Shahjoa district of Zabul province, on Tuesday.
In addition, sources indicated that heavy clashes are ongoing between security forces and the Taliban in the Dawlatshah district of Laghman province, adding that “the Taliban attacked the district governor’s office”.
Local security forces have called for reinforcements from the Laghman provincial capital.
Local residents told Ariana News that heavy and light weapons were fired at Dawlatshah district this morning.
According to officials the director of operations at the Ministry of Defense has joined ANDSF forces in the area to help prevent the district from collapsing to the Taliban.
The Taliban meanwhile also launched an attack on the Obe district in the western province of Herat, the provincial governor Waheed Qatali said.
He said the attack started with the “destruction” of a bridge by the Taliban. The bridge, he said, connected the Obe district with other parts of the province.
“Three Taliban fighters, including their commander, were killed in the ongoing clashes,” Qatali said. “This is their first group attack in the province after the three-day Eid ceasefire.”
Nik Mohammad Nazari, a spokesman for the Badakhshan governor, said in turn the Taliban had attacked the Tashkan district of the province from “several directions” on Monday night, but they faced “heavy resistance from security forces and were pushed back”. He said the group had sustained casualties.
According to him, there had been no casualties among the ANDSF troops.
Meanwhile, Feroz Ahmad Achakzai, a security officer at a police outpost in Turghundi border town in Herat, was killed in a Taliban attack on Monday, police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said.
Four Taliban were also killed in the attack, he added.
But the Taliban says Afghan forces targeted a civilian clinic in Shar-e-Kohna bazar in the central Baghlan district of Baghlan province, killing one patient and injuring eight civilians including two doctors.
The clinic, along with an ambulance and a number of other vehicles were destroyed, the group said.
A battlefield decision might be needed if Taliban shun peace: Ghani
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday if the Taliban wants peace, then it has to be peace that respects the gains of the citizens of Afghanistan and among them, first and foremost, women.
In an interview with PBS News Hour, Ghani also said if the Taliban does not want peace and wants to gain power through violence and impose a “dictatorial regime” then “all the patriotic forces of Afghanistan would have to rally and make a decision. And that issue, unfortunately, would have to be decided on the field of battle.”
In terms of foreign troops withdrawing and the possibility of increased violence, Ghani said the Afghan security forces are ready for battle. “We have been ready for months.”
He noted that the U.S. withdrawal is a strategic decision “that clarifies a lot of things.
“The war will become simpler, because their — all their allegations of international conspiracy or international desire to stay permanently, et cetera, has now come to an end. We need to work together,” he said.
He also stated that countries in the region are glad the U.S. has no intentions of staying longer.
“Consequently, we need to get together to arrive at a collective security strategy.
Despite a push by the Taliban to gain territory in provinces, Ghani said: “The Taliban are not holding.”
He said the Taliban are carrying out “sporadic attacks” that are a “destructive force”.
“Arghandab was the only district in Kandahar where they tried to hold. And now the people hate them with passion,” he said.
On peace talks, Ghani said that key to a political dialogue is that the Taliban accept that the future political system of Afghanistan is based on elections.
“That is the fundamental bottom line. Other things are discussible, negotiable. But if that fundamental issue is not granted, then the question of rights and the question of gains that have occurred in the last 20 years, particularly vis-a-vis women, youth, minorities, all walks of life, will be put into question.”
Asked whether he would step down Ghani said No. Sticking to what he has repeatedly said about only handing over power to an elected leader, he said: If there is war — no.
“If there is war, I am the commander in chief. I will not abandon my people. I will not abandon my forces. I am willing to die for my country. I have no interest in power. I’m committed to the principle of ensuring order. Afghan society wants order.”
However, he said the threat of terrorism has changed. It has not disappeared.
The terrorist networks are not just from the region, he said, adding that there are Daesh women and children from 16 different countries that Afghanistan is trying “to return”.
