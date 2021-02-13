Connect with us

NSA warns Taliban preparing for major spring offensive 

4 hours ago

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2021)
National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib on Saturday warned that the Taliban are preparing for a major offensive in the upcoming fighting season – which historically starts in spring. 
 
Addressing a press conference, Mohib said although the group is preparing for “war” come spring, the group’s level of violence increased dramatically this winter compared to attacks in the past. 
 

This comes despite peace talks having started between the Afghan Republic and the Taliban in September. However, the talks appear to have stalled this year after the Taliban failed to return to the talks tables following a December break. 

 
Mohib meanwhile also implied that Pakistan was not supporting the Afghan government in its quest for peace.  
 
“Taliban made their preparations and asked their commanders at their home in Quetta to prepare themselves for war; this shows that Pakistan is not helping [to establish] peace,” said Mohib.
 
Mohib also stated that government will not release any more Taliban prisoners at this stage.
 
“Violence increased 100 percent. We have not seen any advantage by releasing the [5,500] Taliban prisoners [last year]. We just saw that Afghan killings have increased, violence increased,” said Mohib.
 
Meanwhile, the head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and deputy defense minister said that Afghan forces are ready for war.
 
“The Taliban is escaping from peace talks; our team is ready and waiting for them,” said Ahmad Zia Saraj, head of the NDS.
 
“Wherever the Taliban gathers and plan [attacks] we will launch operations,” said Shah Mahmood Miakhel, deputy minister of defense.
 
On other hand, the Taliban urged Washington to stick to the US-Taliban deal, adding that it is the only way to end the war in Afghanistan.
 
The group also called for the release of Taliban prisoners. 
Iran steps in to help extinguish massive fire at border crossing with Afghanistan

5 hours ago

February 13, 2021

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2021)

Iran’s Director General of West Asia at the Iranian Foreign Ministry Seyed Rasoul Mousavi has called on officials to help Afghanistan extinguish the massive fire at the Islam Qala border facility in Herat province. 

Mousave said on Twitter: “Fire in the neighbor’s house, is fire in our house. Widespread fire in Islam Qala. We must go to the aid of Afghanistan with all our might.” 
 
“I have done everything in my area of responsibility, now I am waiting to see what will happen in practice,” he added.
 
This comes after dozens of fuel tankers and other trucks caught fire at the border crossing customs facility in Herat province at around midday on Saturday. 
 
Herat governor Waheed Qatali said on Saturday afternoon they did not have the resources to extinguish the blaze and had called on Iran for help. 
 
Associated Press in Tehran meanwhile reported early Saturday evening that the fire had spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side. 
 
According to this report, first responders, including the Iran fire department, Iranian army and border forces were helping to extinguish the blaze.
 
Iranian media have not reported on this but have confirmed Tehran has dispatched firefighting and military forces to the area.
 
The cause of the massive fire has not yet been established but business owners have been left reeling after dozens of fuel tankers exploded.
 
The massive fire sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky – which could be seen from kilometers away.
 
Videos on social media also captured the panic among the people who had been in the area when the fire broke out. 
 
Hundreds were seen racing away in their cars and running on foot as fuel tanker after fuel tanker exploded. 
 
Herat officials have meanwhile confirmed at least a dozen people have been wounded in the fire so far and have been taken to local hospitals. 
Dozens of fuel tankers burn in major fire in Herat-Iran border town 

6 hours ago

February 13, 2021

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2021)

A massive fire broke at the Islam Qala customs facility in western Herat on Saturday afternoon, Waheed Qatali, governor of Herat province confirmed. 

Pictures on social media show plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky – with sources confirming dozens of fuel tankers are on fire at the border town customs facility. 
 
Officials told Ariana News they have appealed to Iran, which borders Islam Qala town, for assistance to bring the fire under control. 
 
Afghanistan’s power supply company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has also confirmed that electricity into the country from Iran has been temporarily disconnected after a power transmission line was damaged in the blaze. 
 
No details have been released on the cause of the fire nor on any possible casualties. 
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office

11 hours ago

February 13, 2021

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2021)

US President Joe Biden’s aides have launched a formal review of the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, reviving the Obama-era goal of closing the controversial facility with the aim of doing so before he leaves office, the White House said on Friday.

Aides involved in internal discussions are considering an executive action to be signed by Biden in coming weeks or months, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters,

Asked whether Biden would shut the high-security prison located at the Guantanamo Naval Station by the time his presidency ends, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters: “That certainly is our goal and our intention.”

Reuters reported that such an initiative is unlikely to bring down the curtain anytime soon on the facility, due largely to the steep political and legal obstacles in the way of closing it. .

Set up to house foreign suspects following September 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington, the prison came to symbolize the excesses of the US “war on terror” because of harsh interrogation methods that critics say amounted to torture.

Former US President Donald Trump kept the prison open during his four years in the White House. Now, 40 prisoners remain, most held for nearly two decades without being charged or tried.

