NSA Urges China to Establish A ‘Mountain Brigade’ in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2018 8:15 pm)

The National Security Adviser Haneef Atmar in a meeting with Chinese senior officials has called for the establishment of an Afghan mountain bridge in the areas that border China.

“The National Security Adviser has requested China’s security leadership to equip and support the establishment of a mountain brigade in Afghanistan’s bordering areas with China,” said Qader Shah, the spokesman of NSA.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) says the management of the mountain brigade will be carried out by the ministry.

“China will help us in equipping the mountain brigade which will be established in Badakhshan. All of its personnel will be related to the Afghan army,” Muhammad Radmanish, spokesman of MoD said.

China has made its interest in counterterrorism in Afghanistan clear for years. Previously, Beijing has been explicit about its concern that Afghan soil could be used by separatist Uighur militant groups like the East Turkestan Islamic Movement.