NSA says there’s been no sign of Taliban leader for a year
National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib said on Saturday that the Taiban’s supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada has not been seen in the last year – which has again raised questions about whether he is dead or alive.
Mohib said in a press conference in Kabul Saturday that intelligence findings indicate that Taliban members have not had any contact with Akhundzada in the past 12 months.
He said: “The Taliban have had no contact with Mullah Hibatullah in the last 12 months. There is no information available whether he is alive or dead. No one has heard his voice and no one has met with him [in this time]. Intelligence information proves it.”
This comes after media reports in February this year indicated that Akhundzada had been killed in an explosion in Pakistan a few months earlier.
In February, Hasht-e-Subh newspaper reported that Akhundzada, along with other Taliban leaders including Mullah Matiullah, the Taliban’s intelligence chief, and Hafiz Abdul Majeed, the group’s head of finance, were killed in an explosion at a safe house in Quetta.
But at the time, the Taliban rejected the claims and said Akhundzada was still alive.
These reports came after Foreign Policy reported in May last year that Akhundzada could possibly be dead after having contracted COVID-19.
Pajhwok Afghan News meanwhile reported that senior government officials said this week that most of the decisions around peace and security are being made by the Taliban’s deputy leader Sarajuddin Haqqani.
However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the reports that he was dead and told Pajhwok that Akhundzada was very much alive.
Mujahid said Akhundzada was merely in a safe place for his security and that he does not make public appearances.
Akhundzada is the Taliban’s third supreme leader. Founded in 1994, the group’s first leader Mullah Mohammad Omar died in a hospital in Pakistan in 2013. However, his death was only announced two years later.
Omar was succeeded by Mullah Mohammad Mansoor, who was killed in a drone strike in 2016.
US defense budget for 2022 includes $3.3 billion for Afghanistan
The Biden-Harris Administration on Friday submitted to Congress the U.S. President’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Budget request of $752.9 billion for national defense, $715 billion of which is for the Department of Defense (DoD) – of which $3.3 billion is earmarked for Afghanistan.
According to the budget report, the FY 2022 Defense Budget submission reflects Biden’s priorities to end the “forever wars,” invest in cutting-edge capabilities for the U.S. military and national security advantage in the future, and revitalize America’s network of alliances and partnerships.
The report stated given Biden’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, the FY 2022 budget request of $42.1 billion supports this drawdown, the resulting force posture, and other contingency operations.
According to the report, the request does however support the continued development of the Afghan National Army and National Police to serve as an effective security force that is able to counter terrorism and insurgent threats as well as become a reliable partner to the United States.
The U.S Department of Defense “continues building partnerships using the Afghanistan Security Forces Fund (ASFF) ($3.3 billion) for the sustainment, infrastructure, equipment, and training requirements for an authorized force of up to 352,000 Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Ministry of Interior (MoI) personnel,” read the report adding that this despite “the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have not historically met the full authorized force structure.”
The report stated: “Although the United States plans withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, there are residual costs in the FY 2022 budget, which include equipment reset and readiness, in-theater support, and operations/force protection.”
Later in a press briefing, DoD officials stated that “the Afghan Pay and Personnel Systems validate that approximately 300,000 Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Ministry of Interior (MoI) personnel are currently enrolled and eligible for pay during the current fiscal year.
“The request supports further development and sustainment of the ANDSF as an effective and sustainable force to combat a resilient insurgency and as a reliable counterterrorism partner with the United States,” officials said.
DoD official Anne McAndrew said during a press briefing on the budget that “with the withdrawal of U.S. soldiers from Afghanistan, support to the Afghan Security Forces remains key in maintaining our ongoing national security objectives in the region.”
She said: “We nevertheless retained funds for an over-the-horizon capability outside Afghanistan and to deter Iran. As we prioritize the Indopacific, we must also ensure that the components have sufficient resources to transition out of Afghanistan responsibly.”
The $3.3 billion request is a slight increase on FY 2021’s $3 billion budget.
The reason for this McAndrew said was because the DoD believes “that given that we are pulling out of Afghanistan we need to provide some additional security support for the ASFF – for the forces there.”
Four killed in blast targeting Alberoni University bus in Bagram
A bus carrying lecturers from Alberoni University in the Bagram district of Parwan was targeted in an explosion on Saturday afternoon, killing four, the Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed.
Sources told Ariana News that the bus hit a roadside mine in the Rabat area in the Bagram district at around 4 pm on Saturday.
Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the MoI stated that 11 others were injured in the incident.
“The victims of this incident are students and lecturers,” he said.
Sources, however, told Ariana News that 13 people – including Fardin Ayar, Head of Alberoni University – were wounded in the explosion.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
NSA refutes reports of Pakistan cutting contact with him
National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib on Saturday denied reports indicating Pakistan has stopped official contact with him.
Addressing a joint security official’s press conference in Kabul, Mohib stated that he has not received any official communique from Pakistan in this respect.
“There has been some talk about me from an anonymous and unnamed address, which is not the official position of Pakistan. If Pakistan says anything officially, the Afghan government will announce its position,” said Mohib.
Mohib’s comments come a day after VOA reported that Pakistan has officially stopped all contact with Mohib after what Pakistan called his “abusive outburst” against Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.
Pakistan has conveyed to the leadership in Afghanistan it will no longer conduct official business with Kabul’s top national security chief because of his recent “abusive outburst” against Islamabad, VOA reported citing officials and diplomatic sources.
In a public speech earlier this month in eastern Nangarhar province, which borders Pakistan, Mohib not only repeated his allegations but called Pakistan a “brothel house.”
His remarks outraged leaders in Islamabad, who denounced them, saying they “debased all norms of interstate communication.”
